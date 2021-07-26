News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Staff shortages force closure of pharmacy

Noah Vickers

Published: 4:38 PM July 26, 2021   
Lloyds Pharmacy on Chapel Lane in Toftwood, Dereham 

A Dereham pharmacist has had to temporarily close because of a shortage of staff.

A sign on the door of Toftwood’s branch of Lloyd’s Pharmacy, on Chapel Lane, says that the closure was due to “unforeseen circumstances”.

Approached for comment on the reason for the closure, a spokesman for the pharmacy group said: “It is always our priority to ensure that all our pharmacies are open and accessible to provide medicines and care to patients.

“Under current regulations a pharmacy cannot trade without a pharmacist, and we are currently having to part close with neighbouring sites due to lack of pharmacist availability, which is unfortunately causing some disruption to our services.

“We take our responsibility for the care of our patients and customers very seriously, and our field management and rota team are working hard to resolve these staffing issues as quickly as possible.

“Closing any of our pharmacies at any time is always a last resort, and we sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

