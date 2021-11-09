Business booming for mum who quit job during lockdown to launch salon

A mum who quit her stable job during lockdown to launch her own business and spend more time with family has been left reaping the rewards.

Lauren Jarvis, from Dereham, had worked as a hairdresser in Holt for more than a decade from the age of 19.

But the dawn of the coronavirus pandemic and the resulting lockdown saw her working life grind to a halt for several months.

Suddenly, though, she had precious time to spend with her two young girls, Elsie and Eliza, and began considering the possibility of starting up her own venture at home.

"I think Covid made me realise how much I was away from them," said Mrs Jarvis.

"I was never at school pick-ups or anything like that.

"It just made me look at my life and value what I have. And your kids are not young forever."

Her heart set on a brave step into the unknown, Mrs Jarvis enlisted the help of her husband to convert the summer house in their back garden into a salon.

The 30-year-old packed in her job and, before long, The Lodge Hairdressing was born.

Based at her home in Cherry Drift, off Norwich Road, The Lodge has been welcoming dozens of clients since September last year.

And, while she initially intended to operate on a part-time basis, Mrs Jarvis has been working full-time, six days a week - but being her own boss means she has the freedom to fit appointments around her home life.

As a specialist in wedding hair she also enjoys travelling around Norfolk to get brides ready on their big day.

"It has been great, and I really feel like a role model to the girls now," added the mother-of-two.

"When I was going off to work every day in the salon, they didn't necessarily understand what I was doing. It is nice, now, to be able to show them."

The success of Mrs Jarvis' first year in business has been reflected by The Lodge's inclusion in two categories at the regional edition of the England Business Awards.

The firm is in the running for the 'best hair salon' gong, and could also be named 'best new business'.

Mrs Jarvis will discover whether she has been victorious on Friday, November 19, and could find herself in the national final.