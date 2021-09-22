Pub bosses reach semi-final of 'industry Oscars'
- Credit: Matt Sturman Photography
The husband and wife team who run a popular pub have reached the semi-final of a prestigious industry contest.
Victoria and Gavin Hunt, of Tuddenham Lodge, near Dereham, are through to the penultimate stage of the Licensee of the Year Award (LOYA).
Hosted by the British Institute of Innkeeping (BII), the annual competition sees nominees put through a rigorous judging process which includes a secret customer visit.
At each stage, licensees are interviewed and their pubs visited by judges before potentially being put through to the next round.
The BII itself entered Mr and Mrs Hunt into the awards this year after Tuddenham Lodge was recognised for its efforts to serve the community during the pandemic.
You may also want to watch:
"This really is a big boost for the whole team, especially given we were scored 98pc after the secret customer visit," said Mrs Hunt.
"To us it is like the Oscars of the industry."
Most Read
- 1 Couple hope beloved Triumph can take them 2,000 miles around Britain
- 2 Have 'murder hornets' been found in Norfolk?
- 3 Concerns wait for plan review could open door to 'aggressive' development
- 4 Delays on the A47 after crash
- 5 'Ticks all the boxes' - Why The Crown in Reepham has the perfect pub vibe
- 6 Dereham boxer Emma has world title ambitions
- 7 Dereham pub set to host beer and blues festival
- 8 Close every 'containment' unit like Cawston Park, says Norfolk MP
- 9 One in eight Breckland adults yet to receive Covid vaccine
- 10 Mid Norfolk MP George Freeman returns to government
Mr and Mrs Hunt also run The Fox in Lyng, for which they reached the LOYA final in 2019.