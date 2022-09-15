The Queen's funeral: Will pubs in the Dereham area be open?
- Credit: Archant/PA
Pubs in the Dereham area have been faced with a difficult decision on whether to open on the day of the Queen's funeral.
Since the date of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral was set for Monday, September 19 and made a public holiday, landlords in Norfolk and beyond have been weighing up closing as a mark of respect.
However, other publicans are instead treating the occasion as an opportunity to bring people together and mark a momentous day in the nation's history.
Graham Cook, landlord at the Royal Standard in Dereham, opted for the latter.
The Standard will be offering cheese and a glass of port for free to everyone who walks through the door.
"The Queen was a legend," said Mr Cook.
"It is a big day in the country's history and we will look to mark the occasion.
"We will have the funeral on the TV, and we will have a cheese board and port available for everyone who turns up."
Elsewhere in the town, the Railway Tavern and its landlord Paul Sandford - who is no stranger to hosting community events - has made the decision to shut.
Writing on social media, the pub said: "As a mark of respect for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, and to enable our staff members to watch Her Majesty’s funeral, we will be closed on Monday."
For Victoria Hunt, who runs the Fox at Lyng, north-east of Dereham, it was a case of gauging the mood among her staff.
With the funeral date confirmed, her immediate reaction was to cancel the pub's usual street food event held on Monday evenings.
She also had planned an end-of-summer party for staff, but that has been postponed and the Fox will be closed.
"I felt we should shut, but I didn't want to be the one to cancel the party for our staff," added Mrs Hunt.
"We put it out to our staff and, actually, the general feeling was that we should close."
Among the other pubs to close on Monday is The Bull, in Dereham town centre. The Millwright Arms, in Toftwood, will open from 2.30pm as normal.
The Queen's funeral will take place from 11am on September 19.
Until then, the longest-serving monarch in British history will lie in state at Westminster Hall, allowing thousands of mourners to pay their respects.