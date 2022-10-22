Car hire firm giving employees £500 payments to help with cost of living

News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Thomas Chapman

Published: 6:00 AM October 22, 2022
Rory Sexton, Zest car rental. Pic: submitted

Rory Sexton, managing director at Zest Car Rental - Credit: Submitted

A car hire firm is paying employees £1,000 on top of their wages in a bid to help with the spiralling cost of living. 

Zest Car Rental, based in Dereham, is giving workers an initial sum of £500 on top of their October pay, as well as another £500 in January. 

It is hoped the payments will ease anxiety over the rising cost of fuel, food, energy and mortgages. 

Zest Car Rental is the new name for Economy Car Hire, based in Dereham. Picture: SUPPLIED.

Zest Car Rental was founded in 2000 by Rory Sexton - Credit: Supplied

Managing director Rory Sexton, who founded Zest back in 2000, said it was only right for the company to step in. 

"We recognise a lot of people out there are really struggling - or at least concerned - about the cost of living," added the 42-year-old. 

"Energy bills are certainly the biggest worry, but the cost of fuel and your supermarket shop haven't helped. 

"Wages will be going up, but we wanted to do something else as well."

Mr Sexton said reaction to the extra payments from employees had been entirely positive.

Among them is product manager Karl Pyman, who has worked at Zest for 12 years and now has a young family to look after, including children aged two and four.

"I must admit it was a pleasant surprise," said Mr Pyman, 32. 

"We were told about it at the tail-end of August and, at that moment in time, things were really up in the air as to how high energy prices would go. 

Karl Pyman, product manager at Zest Car Rental in Dereham

Karl Pyman, product manager at Zest Car Rental in Dereham - Credit: Zest Car Rental

"It was obviously quite reassuring that we would be able to factor in those two extra payments that none of us were expecting. 

"Speaking for myself and a lot of others, it has definitely helped to ease our fears."

Zest Car Rental currently employs 22 staff and, while Mr Sexton hopes to see that figure pass 30 next year, he emphasised the importance of striking the right balance. 

Staff at Zest Car Rental are celebrating the firm's 20th birthday. Picture: Zest Car Rental

Staff at Zest Car Rental, based in Dereham, celebrating the firm's 20th birthday in 2020 - Credit: Zest Car Rental

"It's a difficult time for businesses because we are still struggling to find staff," added Mr Sexton. 

"But what's also important is looking after the staff we have got. It's all very well offering strong salaries to new people but, at the same time, you've got to think of existing staff."

