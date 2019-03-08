Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

How badly have businesses been hit by closure of busy road?

PUBLISHED: 06:00 27 July 2019

Claire Crummett, from Bright and Beautiful Flowers, says the closure of Wellington Road in Dereham has left her feeling

Claire Crummett, from Bright and Beautiful Flowers, says the closure of Wellington Road in Dereham has left her feeling "powerless". Picture: Archant

Archant

The closure of a busy road has left business owners feeling "powerless" due to a "worrying" lack of passing trade.

Wellington Road in Dereham is shut for four weeks for roadworks. Picture: ArchantWellington Road in Dereham is shut for four weeks for roadworks. Picture: Archant

But others say they have barely been affected as a result of the roadworks on Wellington Road, in Dereham, which began on Wednesday, July 24.

Work to resurface pavements along the street - shut to traffic between Theatre Street and Cowper Road - is scheduled to last for four weeks until August 21.

As motorists and bus drivers are forced to take alternative routes, signs have been put up to inform shoppers that businesses are operating as usual.

Wendy Barker (left) and Janette Chamberlain from Shampooches in Dereham. They say the closure of Wellington Road has not had an affect on business. Picture: ArchantWendy Barker (left) and Janette Chamberlain from Shampooches in Dereham. They say the closure of Wellington Road has not had an affect on business. Picture: Archant

Many traders are, however, unhappy with the situation and say there has already been a distinct impact.

Claire Crummett, who runs Bright and Beautiful Flowers, said: "I have regulars who will pop in for a bunch of flowers or a potted plant as a present, but I'm not getting those people.

"Sales have really gone down. It could be partly due to the weather because it's so hot and fresh things obviously don't last long, but passing trade has definitely suffered.

Wellington Road in Dereham will be closed for four weeks to allow resurfacing work to take place. Picture: ArchantWellington Road in Dereham will be closed for four weeks to allow resurfacing work to take place. Picture: Archant

You may also want to watch:

"In fairness to the council they did tell us a couple of months ago, so it was quite far in advance, but what can I do about it? The work's got to be done so you're left powerless."

Norfolk County Council say the closure is "necessary" and "essential to ensure the works are conducted in a safe and efficient manner".

Angela Lane, from Through the Looking Glass Interiors, says there has been no passing trade since roadworks began on Wellington Road in Dereham. Picture: ArchantAngela Lane, from Through the Looking Glass Interiors, says there has been no passing trade since roadworks began on Wellington Road in Dereham. Picture: Archant

Wendy Barker, whose dog-grooming business Shampooches lies on the opposite side of the road, said the disruption had not been a major issue.

"It hasn't affected us," she added. "We've managed to get to and from the shop easily enough.

"Every time we've wanted to gain access the workers have been kind enough to accommodate us, but we've asked customers to use the Cherry Tree car park.

"They told us weeks in advance the work needed to be done and they would do it quickly and efficiently. The length of time is maybe a excessive but all roadworks are."

Angela Lane, who runs Through the Looking Glass Interiors towards the east end of the road, says the lack of passing trade has been evident.

"It's been noticeable because you're not getting people dropping in," she said. "I can honestly say the only people coming in have specifically planned to do so.

"It does worry me. I'm just making the best of it, trying to boost my online presence because it's so quiet."

Most Read

Tributes paid to stock car racing legend Horry Barnes

Veteran stock car driver Horry Barnes. Photo: Graham Corney

New shop revealed for empty former Dereham DIY unit

After nearly four decades, Dereham DIY and Hardware closed its doors. Now the RSPCA is opening it as a charity shop. Picture: Dan Bennett

New hospital services and a pedestrianised town centre - is this the Dereham of the future you want?

The aboutDereham partnership has a vision for the town's future - do you share it? Picture: Ian Burt

Concerns raised over ‘dangerous and cramped’ housing plan

Jewson's site on Westfield Road in Dereham has closed and could pave the way to more housing following an application for the nearby former Palgrave Brown site. Picture: Google

Brave trio of binmen save lorry ‘going up in flames’ following recycling drama

A group of binmen have been praised for their “huge, amazing act of bravery”. Pictured is driver Ashley Walker, and colleagues Ian Bell and Jack Cottenden. Picture: SERCO

Most Read

Tributes paid to stock car racing legend Horry Barnes

Veteran stock car driver Horry Barnes. Photo: Graham Corney

New shop revealed for empty former Dereham DIY unit

After nearly four decades, Dereham DIY and Hardware closed its doors. Now the RSPCA is opening it as a charity shop. Picture: Dan Bennett

New hospital services and a pedestrianised town centre - is this the Dereham of the future you want?

The aboutDereham partnership has a vision for the town's future - do you share it? Picture: Ian Burt

Concerns raised over ‘dangerous and cramped’ housing plan

Jewson's site on Westfield Road in Dereham has closed and could pave the way to more housing following an application for the nearby former Palgrave Brown site. Picture: Google

Brave trio of binmen save lorry ‘going up in flames’ following recycling drama

A group of binmen have been praised for their “huge, amazing act of bravery”. Pictured is driver Ashley Walker, and colleagues Ian Bell and Jack Cottenden. Picture: SERCO

Latest from the Dereham Times

HAPPY NORFOLK DAY! Why this year is set to be even bigger and better than the last

Norfolk Day takes place on Saturday. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

How badly have businesses been hit by closure of busy road?

Claire Crummett, from Bright and Beautiful Flowers, says the closure of Wellington Road in Dereham has left her feeling

Council representatives complete cross county cycle relay for Norfolk Day

A team of cyclists from each of Norfolk’s councils have completed a round county cycle relay for Norfolk Day. Picture: Sabrina Johnson

WATCH: Jake Humphrey reads a special lover letter to Norfolk

Yeoman boats at the start of one of the national championship races at the Norfolk Broads Yacht Club at Wroxham, marking the 50th anniversary of the boat. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Warning issued for flooding and travel disruption in Norfolk

A weather warning for heavy rain in Norfolk has been issued by the Met Office. Photo: Sonya Duncan
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists