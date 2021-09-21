Couple hope beloved Triumph can take them 2,000 miles around Britain

Published: 10:46 AM September 21, 2021

Aubrey and Mary Hawkins, from Bylaugh, are taking on the 2,000-mile Round Britain Reliability Run in their 1974 Triumph Stag - Credit: Simon Goldsworthy

A mid Norfolk couple hope their beloved Triumph can steer them 2,000 miles across the entirety of Great Britain.

Aubrey and Mary Hawkins are set take on the Round Britain Reliability Run, which sees participants journey the length and breadth of the country.

The 1974 Triumph Stag owned by Aubrey and Mary Hawkins - Credit: Simon Goldsworthy

The event, run by Club Triumph, must be completed in 48 hours with no overnight stops.

Last year's instalment was postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic, leaving around 130 entrants raring to go in various Triumphs from across the world.

Among them are Mr and Mrs Hawkins, who will depart from Knebworth House in their 1974 Triumph Stag on Friday, October 1.

They previously attempted the Herculean feat in 2018, but had to pull out when they reached Monmouth due to sickness and fatigue.

And for Mr Hawkins, who lives with his wife in Bylaugh, near Swanton Morley, the challenge carries an extra personal significance.

"In 2014 I had a collapsed lung and ended up in hospital not knowing whether I was going to come out," he said.

"My first ever car was a Triumph Spitfire, but something I had always wanted was a Triumph Stag.

"Eventually I came out of hospital and decided immediately I was going to buy one. This is my third Stag and she's an absolute beauty."

Drivers in this year's run will leave Knebworth at around 6.30pm and spend the night heading up to John O'Groats.

From there it will be a matter of straddling the east of the country towards Land's End, before finally journeying back to the start/finish line in Hertfordshire.

To enter, a fee of £150 per person must be paid which, in addition to sponsorship money, will this year go to the Motor Neurone Disease Association (MNDA).

Club Triumph hopes to raise more than £50,000 for the charity, building upon the the £700,000 it has already made over the years.

"It's going to be interesting," added Mr Hawkins. "You're looking at a 47-year-old 3L V8 which only does 28 miles per gallon, and we have to be very careful with the type of petrol we use.

"But it is a wonderful drive and, with it being a convertible, we are hardcore when it comes to putting the roof down."

Aubrey and Mary Hawkins' 1974 Triumph Stag - Credit: Simon Goldsworthy



