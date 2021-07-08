Celebration planned in memory of man who died in A47 crash

Published: 12:14 PM July 8, 2021

Calvin Beckett and Sandra Eglington on holiday in the lake District in 2019. A celebration of life is being planned for Mr Beckett, who died in a road accident last year. - Credit: Supplied by Sandra Eglington

The life of a man who died in a crash is to be celebrated at a special event.

Toftwood Social Club is having the celebration in tribute to its former chairman Calvin Beckett, from Dereham, who was 47 when he died in the crash on the A47 in March last year.

His former partner Sandra Eglington, who is club's bar supervisor, said the August 7 event would be chance for people to have fun and share their memories of Mr Beckett.

She said: "We're going to have live music - a Blues Brothers tribute act and Stepback, a duo who play different kinds of music. There will also be a buffet and Harry's Soul Train barbecue. We think it's going to be very popular, so it has been ticketed."

Ms Eglington, 47 and from Dereham, said Mr Beckett was fondly remembered at the club, which he was chairman of for eight years.

She said: "The club was going to be closed when he came in and he turned it around. Whatever he did worked and we've tried to keep it going the way he would have wanted it.

"It was his passion - he was down here all the time. He didn't get paid for it, he just liked to see people enjoying themselves.

"I stay here to keep it going for him."

Mr Beckett was well-known for his love of Ipswich Town FC and he displayed the club's flag in the cab of his Jewson lorry, which he drove for a living.

In the crash that claimed his life, Mr Beckett was driving a car along the A47 at Little Fransham when his and another car were hit by Daniel Hewett, of Norwich, who was driving a lorry.

The driver of the other car, 78-year-old Peter Stebbings, from Necton, also died. Hewett was sentenced to 15 months in prison at Norwich Crown Court in June after pleading guilty to two counts of causing death by careless driving.

The celebration event runs from 1pm to midnight and tickets are £5.

Funds raised will go to Macmillan Cancer Support, who supported Mr Beckett after both his parents died of cancer.