'Lots of bargains' - Charity shop's sale and re-fit

Noah Vickers

Published: 2:33 PM August 5, 2021   
Dereham's Cancer Research UK store is located on the town's High Street. 

A Dereham charity shop will host a half-price sale later this month, ahead of a planned refresh for the store. 

Cancer Research UK’s Dereham shop will make all clothing, shoes and accessories half-price from August 18-20. 

“There will be lots of bargains to be had,” said manager Elaine Jones. 

“We’re then closed for our re-fit until 9am on Tuesday August 31, when we are reopening with a refreshed new look, with masses of new stock, donated by our generous donors.”

New donations are still being accepted before and after the re-fit, with “almost anything” welcome, although furniture, electricals, VHS videos and old cassette tapes can't be accepted. 

Donations brought by car can be taken to the goods-in entrance at the rear. 

Mrs Jones added: “My volunteers have been fantastic throughout this strangest of 18 months and have been a great support to me.”

“If anybody fancies giving volunteering a go, and joining our fun-filled gang, they can pop in and get an application form from the shop.”

