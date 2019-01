Officers assaulted as man flees accident scene

A man fled the scene of the accident in Docking and two officers were assaulted following an arrest. Photo: North Norfolk Police Archant

A man has assaulted two police officers following a road traffic accident in the early hours of Friday morning.

Following the crash in Docking the driver fled the scene and a man was later arrested by Fakenham police.

After refusing to provide a breath specimen the man assaulted two officers and was charged and remanded in custody.