Car crashes into house, starting fire in Norfolk village

A car crashed into a house, starting a fire in Reepham Road, Alderford. Picture: Google Maps Archant

Emergency services are still on scene after a car crashed into a house, starting a fire in Reepham Road, Alderford.

Crews from Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service attended from about 1.10pm on Monday, April 6.

A spokesman said: “The address is No 1, Council Houses, Reepham Road. There are no reports of any injuries. The person got out of the car.

“The main concern seems to be the damage to the house and the structural integrity of the building. There’s a small fire connected to the incident.”