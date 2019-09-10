Search

Advanced search

Do you know this man? Appeal after car has wing mirrors broken off

10 September, 2019 - 16:40
Police have released this image of a man they would like to speak with after the wing mirrors of a car were broken off in Dereham. Picture: NORFOLK POLICE

Police have released this image of a man they would like to speak with after the wing mirrors of a car were broken off in Dereham. Picture: NORFOLK POLICE

Archant

Police have released an image of a man they would like to speak with after the wing mirrors of a car were broken off.

The incident happened between 9am and 2pm on Tuesday, August 31, when a blue Ford Fiesta, parked in Banyard Place, Dereham, was damaged.

You may also want to watch:

Officers are now appealing for help to identify the man following the criminal damage and have released a CCTV image.

Anyone who may recognise him, or anyone with information, is asked to contact PC Andrew Saunders on 101 quoting crime reference 36/56360/19.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111

Most Read

Victim of fatal head-on collision is named

The scene of the crash on the A1065 near South Raynham Picture: Chris Bishop

25-year-old victim of A47 crash is named ahead of inquest

A van driver died following a crash on the A47 at Scarning, near Dereham. Picture: Archant

‘Picking for picking’s sake’: Mother hits out at school after daughter’s trousers deemed ‘too tight’

Francesca Negus, 14, of Shipdham, wearing her school trousers branded 'too tight' by Dereham Neatherd High School. With her is her mum, Theresa Lee, holding the alternative elasticated trousers provided by the school. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Free bacon rolls for first 100 customers at new Costa Coffee

Costa Coffee drive-thru is opening in Necton. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Man airlifted to hospital after serious crash

East Anglian Air Ambulance. Photo: Perfect Pose Photography/EAAA

Most Read

Victim of fatal head-on collision is named

The scene of the crash on the A1065 near South Raynham Picture: Chris Bishop

25-year-old victim of A47 crash is named ahead of inquest

A van driver died following a crash on the A47 at Scarning, near Dereham. Picture: Archant

‘Picking for picking’s sake’: Mother hits out at school after daughter’s trousers deemed ‘too tight’

Francesca Negus, 14, of Shipdham, wearing her school trousers branded 'too tight' by Dereham Neatherd High School. With her is her mum, Theresa Lee, holding the alternative elasticated trousers provided by the school. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Free bacon rolls for first 100 customers at new Costa Coffee

Costa Coffee drive-thru is opening in Necton. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Man airlifted to hospital after serious crash

East Anglian Air Ambulance. Photo: Perfect Pose Photography/EAAA

Latest from the Dereham Times

Do you know this man? Appeal after car has wing mirrors broken off

Police have released this image of a man they would like to speak with after the wing mirrors of a car were broken off in Dereham. Picture: NORFOLK POLICE

Rangers ‘tickled pink’ after flamingo lays first egg in 15 years at nature reserve

Chrissie Kelley, Head of Species Management at Pensthorpe at the dedicated Flamingo area of Pensthorpe Narural Park. Photo : Steve Adams

Construction worker died from drug and alcohol toxicity

Norfolk Coroner's Court. Photo by Simon Finlay

Inquest opens after van driver died following A47 crash

A van driver died following a crash on the A47 at Scarning, near Dereham. Picture: Archant

Free bacon rolls for first 100 customers at new Costa Coffee

Costa Coffee drive-thru is opening in Necton. Picture: Neil Didsbury
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists