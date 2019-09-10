Do you know this man? Appeal after car has wing mirrors broken off

Police have released this image of a man they would like to speak with after the wing mirrors of a car were broken off in Dereham. Picture: NORFOLK POLICE Archant

Police have released an image of a man they would like to speak with after the wing mirrors of a car were broken off.

The incident happened between 9am and 2pm on Tuesday, August 31, when a blue Ford Fiesta, parked in Banyard Place, Dereham, was damaged.

Officers are now appealing for help to identify the man following the criminal damage and have released a CCTV image.

Anyone who may recognise him, or anyone with information, is asked to contact PC Andrew Saunders on 101 quoting crime reference 36/56360/19.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111