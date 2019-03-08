Search

Fire crew deals with early morning car blaze

PUBLISHED: 13:03 14 November 2019 | UPDATED: 13:23 14 November 2019

Firefighters from Dereham dealt with a car fire on Church Lane in Gressenhall. Picture: Google Maps

Firefighters from Dereham dealt with a car fire on Church Lane in Gressenhall. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

Firefighters were pressed into action to deal with an early morning car fire.

A single crew from Dereham was called to Church Lane, Gressenhall, at around 5.25am on Thursday (November 14) morning following reports a car was alight.

Firefighters wore breathing apparatus and used hose reel jets to deal with the blaze.

The fire was extinguished in a matter of minutes and the scene was considered safe by around 5.45am.

There was no police involvement following the incident.

