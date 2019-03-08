Fire crew deals with early morning car blaze
PUBLISHED: 13:03 14 November 2019 | UPDATED: 13:23 14 November 2019
Archant
Firefighters were pressed into action to deal with an early morning car fire.
A single crew from Dereham was called to Church Lane, Gressenhall, at around 5.25am on Thursday (November 14) morning following reports a car was alight.
Firefighters wore breathing apparatus and used hose reel jets to deal with the blaze.
The fire was extinguished in a matter of minutes and the scene was considered safe by around 5.45am.
There was no police involvement following the incident.
