Firefighters quell car blaze on country lane
PUBLISHED: 17:11 21 November 2019 | UPDATED: 17:11 21 November 2019
Archant
Firefighters were pressed into action to deal with a car fire on a country road.
A single crew from Dereham was mobilised at around 10.15pm on Wednesday (November 20) evening, following reports of a blaze on Thynne's Lane, Mattishall.
Firefighters discovered a Ford was ablaze and used hose reel jets to extinguish the flames.
The scene was finally considered safe at around 11.20pm.
Officers from Norfolk police were also called to the scene but there is not thought to have been any criminal wrongdoing.
