Firefighters quell car blaze on country lane

PUBLISHED: 17:11 21 November 2019 | UPDATED: 17:11 21 November 2019

Firefighters were called to a car fire on Thynne's Lane in Mattishall. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

Firefighters were pressed into action to deal with a car fire on a country road.

A single crew from Dereham was mobilised at around 10.15pm on Wednesday (November 20) evening, following reports of a blaze on Thynne's Lane, Mattishall.

Firefighters discovered a Ford was ablaze and used hose reel jets to extinguish the flames.

The scene was finally considered safe at around 11.20pm.

Officers from Norfolk police were also called to the scene but there is not thought to have been any criminal wrongdoing.

