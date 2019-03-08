Car struck a deer on the A47

A car hit a deer on the A47 at Dereham. Picture: Google Maps Archant

A car struck a deer on the A47 in Dereham in the early hours of the morning.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Emergency services were called to the incident, on the Norwich-bound carriageway, at about 3.40am on Tuesday, June 25.

A Norfolk police spokesman said: "We were called at 3.40am to reports that a vehicle had collided with a deer. The car was damaged but the driver was uninjured.

You may also want to watch:

"I think the only reason we were called was that a liquid, which turned out to be water, was leaking from the car. The car was off the road and the road did not need to be closed."

Fire crews from Dereham and Watton attended and made the vehicle safe.