Family taken to hospital after car carrying Christmas gifts crashes on A47

A car carrying Christmas presents was destroyed after a crash on the A47.

Breckland police tweeted to say officers had attended the three-vehicle crash on the A47 on Wednesday night.

They said one family had been taken to hospital, while their car, which contained Christmas gifts, was “ruined”.

But they said an officer later delivered the gifts to a relative living nearby, and that there were no serious injuries sustained in the crash.

