Car stolen from village driveway

PUBLISHED: 16:15 03 June 2019

A car was stolen from a driveway in Paper Street in Yaxham. Picture: Google

A car was stolen from a driveway in a rural Norfolk village last week.

The dark green Isuzu DMAX Utah Double Cab was taken shorty after 10pm on Thursday, May 30 from Paper Street, Yaxham, near Dereham.

It has the number plate AU18 HNT and had been left unsecure.

Anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity within the area or may have seen the vehicle or know about its current whereabouts should contact PC Jade Fuller on 101.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, or via their online form: www.crimestoppers-uk.org

