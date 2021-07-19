'Back together again' - Cancer charity to restart community events

Published: 2:53 PM July 19, 2021

Then Mayor of Dereham Hilary Bushell pictured with Caring Friends for Cancer Mid Norfolk at a meeting in 2018. - Credit: Caring Friends for Cancer Mid Norfolk

A Dereham-based charity is preparing to restart their regular events in the community, following 17 months of closure.

Caring Friends for Cancer Mid Norfolk will hold their first coffee morning of 2021 at Toftwood Methodist Chapel on August 5 from 10am to 12pm, and a game of bingo will be hosted at Toftwood Village Hall on August 19 at 7pm.

“It’s what people have been waiting for, to be able to meet up and be back together again,” said Jane Manning, the charity’s project manager.

Jane Manning, project manager at Caring Friends for Cancer Mid Norfolk. - Credit: Jane Manning

She added that some anti-Covid measures, such as the use of hand sanitiser, will still be in place despite the recently dropped government regulations and that masks may be worn by those who wish.

Ms Manning also said she hoped to welcome members old and new: “We are there to provide support and information to anyone affected by cancer - there will be people that we haven’t been able to reach in this time [of lockdown].”

Those wishing to join can contact Ms Manning on 07961 566 118