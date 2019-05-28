'It's about everyone helping each other' - Charity praises people facing cancer

Caring Friends for Cancer volunteers. Picture: CARING FRIENDS Archant

A Norfolk charity has hailed its users as unsung heroes after watching patients face their cancer journeys head on.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Times' Unsung Heroes. Picture: ARCHANT STAFF The Times' Unsung Heroes. Picture: ARCHANT STAFF

Caring Friends for Cancer, based in Dereham, has seen dozens of people walk through its doors since it began five years ago.

Secretary and treasurer Margaret Barrett said the team of volunteers who help to run the organisation were inspired daily by the people they support.

She said: "Everyone who is involved in being helped by the charity are our unsung heroes - we are just here to facilitate it. We want to pay tribute to all of those people.

"This charity is not about one individual but about everyone helping each other.

Caring Friends for Cancer hold a coffee morning for some of its clients. Picture: CARING FRIENDS Caring Friends for Cancer hold a coffee morning for some of its clients. Picture: CARING FRIENDS

"The committee just gets everyone together to allow this to happen and help to eliminate isolation while facilitating the day to day tasks of living with cancer."

There are currently around 12 volunteers and the charity usually welcomes around 30 people to its regular coffee morning on Fridays at The Romany Rye in Dereham between 10.30am and 1.30pm.

You may also want to watch:

Mrs Barrett added: "Some are going through chemo, radiotherapy, sometimes they just want to chat.

"All our clients are unsung heroes, coping daily with the rigours of a life-changing illness."

The charity also carries out a number of other services, including excursions to places such as Thursford, shows at Cromer Pier, and Bury St Edmunds. There are also lunches and afternoon teas.

Caring Friends for Cancer provides assistance to those who may not be able to manage for themselves at home, transportation to hospital for appointments, prescription collections, assistance with equipment, answers to financial questions, respite and a listening ear for consultant appointments.

Volunteers can also cook meals and the charity has qualified therapists who provide holistic treatments.

"Support comes in different forms," she said.

"Sometimes cancer becomes the elephant in the room and the client finds a need to talk to others outside the family or maybe just getting on with life with a network of social activities.

"As treatments improve and gather pace, one still needs support and understanding, but also the fellowship of like minded friends."

- Do you know someone who deserves to be named as one of our unsung heroes? To enter them, fill in the details here or email Donna-Louise.Bishop@archant.co.uk.