Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Video

After 10 years, Peanut the cat finally goes home

PUBLISHED: 16:40 22 February 2019 | UPDATED: 17:29 22 February 2019

Holly Walker (left) was just seven years old when her beloved cat 'Peanut' disappeared. She and mother Julie Terry were delighted to be reunited with him, a decade after he disappeared. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Holly Walker (left) was just seven years old when her beloved cat 'Peanut' disappeared. She and mother Julie Terry were delighted to be reunited with him, a decade after he disappeared. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Archant

Peanut the cat is meowing with joy upon being reunited with his family, after he went missing 10 years ago.

It was an emotional reunion for Julie Terry and her 20-year-old daughter, Holly Walker, after the moggy went missing from their Watton home in 2009.

Having given up hope of ever seeing the pet again, on Friday they travelled to Cats Protection in Longham, near Dereham, to take him home to Ely, where they now live.

Miss Terry said she was overjoyed to have Peanut back.

She said: “It was fantastic. At first I didn’t know if he did recognise because he kept hiding. Then we managed to pick him up and he would finally let us handle him and cuddle him, and it was all good.”

Back in the arms of Mum. Julie Terry was reunited with her beloved cat 'Peanut' at the Dereham-based Cat's Protection, a decade after he went missing from her old home in Watton. Picture: Neil DidsburyBack in the arms of Mum. Julie Terry was reunited with her beloved cat 'Peanut' at the Dereham-based Cat's Protection, a decade after he went missing from her old home in Watton. Picture: Neil Didsbury

The family had just moved to Watton and were keeping Peanut inside to get him use to his new surroundings when he broke through a cat flap and ran away.

They failed to find the cat, who is now about 14, and he has been living almost as a stray these many years.

Miss Terry said they never forgot about him, and kept a picture of Peanut in their sitting room.

It turned out Peanut was being fed by an elderly man who lived nearby. His daughter brought the feline into Cats Protection when he found himself no longer able to feed the cat.

Julie Terry and daughter Holly Walker completing paperwork so that Peanut could return home. Picture: Neil DidsburyJulie Terry and daughter Holly Walker completing paperwork so that Peanut could return home. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Miss Terry said the animal welfare charity’s staff spoke highly of the moggy. She said: “They said he was the perfect gentleman. Same old Peanut.”

She said Peanut had always been an affectionate, if not particularly spirited, pet, in contrast to Pepsi, the five-year-old black-and-white female puss he will now be sharing a home with.

Miss Terry said: “When Peanut was younger he didn’t play much, he just liked to be lazy. But she’s quite feisty. We hope they’ll get used to each other’s mischievous ways.

“He’ll probably calm her down a bit.”

'Peanut' disappeared from his home in Watton ten years ago, now he has been reunited with his owners. Picture: Neil Didsbury'Peanut' disappeared from his home in Watton ten years ago, now he has been reunited with his owners. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Yvonne Durant, Cats Protection receptionist, said they were only able to find Peanut’s owners because he had been microchipped, and she said the situation showed how important that was.

-Do you have a heartwarming pet story you would like to share? Email stuart.anderson@archant.co.uk

'Peanut' the cat was reunited with his original owners, ten years after going missing. Picture: Neil Didsbury'Peanut' the cat was reunited with his original owners, ten years after going missing. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Most Read

Mother ‘devastated’ after £400 pram is stolen from her front doorstep

Brittany Narbett thanked people for their help” after her daughter'’ stolen pram was returned to her home in Dereham. Picture: BRITTANY NARBETT

Denver Clinton to pass through town ‘in style’ during celebration of his life

The family of Denver Clinton is inviting everyone to a superhero procession as part of the brave boy's celebration of his life. Pictured is Denver, showing exactly how he

Shock as Sports Direct branch set to close doors for final time

Sports Direct, in Dereham, will be closing its doors for the final time on Tuesday March 19. Picture: ADAM LAZZARI

Mother ‘over the moon’ after pram stolen from her front doorstep is returned

Brittany Narbett thanked people for their help” after her daughter'’ stolen pram was returned to her home in Dereham. Picture: BRITTANY NARBETT

New family friendly music festival coming to Dereham this summer

A new music festival offering family friendly fun and an eighties after party is heading to Dereham this summer. Photo: Adam Colton

Most Read

Row between The Murderers and rum bar on same street leaves one facing licence review over noise

Bermuda Bob's Rum Shack. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

See inside a former Norwich MJB hotel which has been given a £675,000 makeover

Ben James has completely renovated the former MJB Lodge Hotel site on Unthank Road, Norwich to create No. 82 The Unthank. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Dog poo smeared on second children’s play park in Norfolk

Dog poo was smeared on equipment at the children's play park off Wymer Drive, Aylsham. Picture: Google Street Maps

Buy this much-loved village tearoom – and get a house too

Inside the tea room which seats 20 people, with a further 30 outside. Pic: Peppers.

Ambulance service employee threatened with legal action after telling bosses he was suicidal

Gordon Flemming, a former mechanic at East of England Ambulance Trust. Photo: BBC

Latest from the Dereham Times

Family’s tribute to ‘much loved’ teenager

The family of a Dereham teenager who took his own life have paid tribute to a lovely, kind boy with a cheeky grin. Pictured, Carrow House. Photo: Antony Kelly

After 10 years, Peanut the cat finally goes home

Holly Walker (left) was just seven years old when her beloved cat 'Peanut' disappeared. She and mother Julie Terry were delighted to be reunited with him, a decade after he disappeared. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Man arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after car flips onto roof

A 45-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving following a single vehicle crash on the A149 in Burnham Deepdale. Picture: Google

Denver Clinton to pass through town ‘in style’ during celebration of his life

The family of Denver Clinton is inviting everyone to a superhero procession as part of the brave boy's celebration of his life. Pictured is Denver, showing exactly how he

Save £5 on this award-winning clematis

Clematis Avalanche Picture: Enjoy Gardening More
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists