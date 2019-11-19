Search

Advanced search

CCTV to be installed at youth football club plagued by vandalism

PUBLISHED: 14:28 19 November 2019 | UPDATED: 14:28 19 November 2019

Dereham Town Council has agreed to install CCTV at Dereham Saints FC in Toftwood. Picture: Archant

Dereham Town Council has agreed to install CCTV at Dereham Saints FC in Toftwood. Picture: Archant

Archant

A youth football club at risk of having to move due to persistent vandalism is to install a CCTV system to deter thieves.

Jack and Sue Cassidy founded Dereham Saints in April 2017. Picture: ArchantJack and Sue Cassidy founded Dereham Saints in April 2017. Picture: Archant

Dereham Saints, based at Toftwood Recreation Ground, has been hit repeatedly by incidents of criminal damage since the club was created in April 2017.

In October, club co-founders Jack and Sue Cassidy revealed part of a metal fence surrounding the clubhouse had been cut down, prompting fears that thieves were trying to raid the clubhouse within its perimeter.

He also spoke of finding sharpened sticks and broken glass on the pitches, posing a danger to the club's young players.

The problem became so bad that Mr Cassidy was contemplating moving the club completely, to Bullock Park in Shipdham.

Part of the metal fence surrounding the Dereham Saints clubhouse was previously cut down. Picture: DSFCPart of the metal fence surrounding the Dereham Saints clubhouse was previously cut down. Picture: DSFC

But now Dereham Town Council (DTC) - which has already paid £6,000 for the metal fence - has agreed to fund CCTV at the clubhouse in an attempt to warn off potential thieves and vandals.

You may also want to watch:

"This is a huge boost for us," said Mr Cassidy. "We've had broken bottles on the pitch, bricks thrown at the clubhouse - just mindless damage for no good reason.

"The town council, especially Tony Needham, have been absolutely fantastic. They were the ones saying how badly we needed CCTV, so really this is all their doing.

Dereham Saints FC's under-16s team. Picture: DSFCDereham Saints FC's under-16s team. Picture: DSFC

"I was thinking of moving the club to Shipdham due to what was happening - I was that annoyed and worried about it. That would've made it further for the kids to travel, but they never have problems with vandalism at Bullock Park.

"Now this CCTV will hopefully keep whoever's responsible away from our pitches and the clubhouse."

With DTC having decided at its recent meeting to curb the nuisance with cameras, installing the CCTV system on the Dereham Saints clubhouse is set to cost almost £1,200.

The building, which was recently renovated and redecorated, will also be alarmed at a cost of around £620.

Dereham Saints are based at Toftwood Recreation Ground. Picture: ArchantDereham Saints are based at Toftwood Recreation Ground. Picture: Archant

Tony Needham, clerk at DTC, added: "Dereham Saints, as a club, is such a vibrant community facility with a massive following, but the clubhouse has always been a bit of a target for vandals.

"It's a real shame that the club has been suffering so, for the relatively small cost of installing CCTV, it seems a sensible thing to do."

Most Read

Hospital admits it cannot afford private referrals as grandmother’s operation is cancelled

Dereham grandmother Betty Battelley is one of 131 patients whose surgery has been cancelled after Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital ran out of private sector funding. Picture: Archant

Town’s theatre star who will switch on Dereham’s Christmas lights is revealed

Imogen Smith, three, in awe at the Dereham Christmas lights and tree. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Emergency services called following crash on A47

Police accident sign. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Electricity restored following power cut which left radio station off-air

A power cut Great Massingham has taken radio station KLFM off-air and affected eight other areas in west and north Noroflk. Picture: UK POWER NETWORKS

‘It’s important you take steps to deter thieves’ - police warn residents following burglary

A house in Station Road, Ormesby was burgled at the weekend. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

Hospital admits it cannot afford private referrals as grandmother’s operation is cancelled

Dereham grandmother Betty Battelley is one of 131 patients whose surgery has been cancelled after Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital ran out of private sector funding. Picture: Archant

Town’s theatre star who will switch on Dereham’s Christmas lights is revealed

Imogen Smith, three, in awe at the Dereham Christmas lights and tree. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Emergency services called following crash on A47

Police accident sign. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Electricity restored following power cut which left radio station off-air

A power cut Great Massingham has taken radio station KLFM off-air and affected eight other areas in west and north Noroflk. Picture: UK POWER NETWORKS

‘It’s important you take steps to deter thieves’ - police warn residents following burglary

A house in Station Road, Ormesby was burgled at the weekend. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Dereham Times

Motorists facing traffic chaos as broken down vehicle blocks A47

Motorists are facing disruptions on the A47. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Town’s theatre star who will switch on Dereham’s Christmas lights is revealed

Imogen Smith, three, in awe at the Dereham Christmas lights and tree. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Underpaid and undervalued? Norfolk police officers unhappy with low pay and morale

Survey found three quarters of Norfolk police officers are unhappy with their pay and nearly half say they have low morale. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

CCTV to be installed at youth football club plagued by vandalism

Dereham Town Council has agreed to install CCTV at Dereham Saints FC in Toftwood. Picture: Archant

Electricity restored following power cut which left radio station off-air

A power cut Great Massingham has taken radio station KLFM off-air and affected eight other areas in west and north Noroflk. Picture: UK POWER NETWORKS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists