Celebrations to honour town's ancient foundress postponed
- Credit: Matthew usher
A town’s weekend of celebrations, in honour of its ancient foundress, has been postponed due to continuing coronavirus restrictions.
Dereham and District Team Ministry had hoped to host a Withburga Weekend at the town’s iconic St Nicholas Church on July 9 and 10, but after restrictions failed to ease on June 21, all but one of the planned events have been deferred until September.
Still to go ahead however will be a children's well dressing picture competition.
Well dressing is an artform involving the pressing of fresh flowers into a wet clay backing to make pictures.
Through the pictures, children from Dereham Church Infants and Dereham Junior Church Academy will illustrate the story of St Withburga, who founded a monastery at Dereham approximately 1300 years ago.
The pictures will be displayed in the church on July 9 and 10, with a winning class picture selected from each school.
There will also be a church service at 9.30am on July 11 to celebrate St Withburga.
The ministry team hopes to host the originally envisioned craft fair, art exhibition, live entertainment and refreshments from September 3 to 5.