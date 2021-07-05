News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Dereham Times > News

Celebrations to honour town's ancient foundress postponed

Author Picture Icon

Noah Vickers

Published: 4:17 PM July 5, 2021   
St Withburga Festival at St Nicholas Church in Dereham - St Withburga Well. Picture: Matthew Usher.

St Withburga Festival at St Nicholas Church in Dereham - St Withburga Well. Picture: Matthew Usher. - Credit: Matthew usher

A town’s weekend of celebrations, in honour of its ancient foundress, has been postponed due to continuing coronavirus restrictions. 

Dereham and District Team Ministry had hoped to host a Withburga Weekend at the town’s iconic St Nicholas Church on July 9 and 10, but after restrictions failed to ease on June 21, all but one of the planned events have been deferred until September. 

Still to go ahead however will be a children's well dressing picture competition. 

Well dressing is an artform involving the pressing of fresh flowers into a wet clay backing to make pictures.

St Withburga

St Withburga is memorialised in Dereham as the town's foundress. - Credit: Dereham and District Team Ministry

Through the pictures, children from Dereham Church Infants and Dereham Junior Church Academy will illustrate the story of St Withburga, who founded a monastery at Dereham approximately 1300 years ago. 

You may also want to watch:

The pictures will be displayed in the church on July 9 and 10, with a winning class picture selected from each school.

There will also be a church service at 9.30am on July 11 to celebrate St Withburga.

Most Read

  1. 1 Father's thanks to son and emergency workers after cardiac arrest
  2. 2 Your Say - Does Dereham have enough open space?
  3. 3 Fire station set for £400k upgrade
  1. 4 Jailed in June: 11 Norfolk criminals locked up last month
  2. 5 Families set for day of summer fun at 'Bearstival'
  3. 6 Six Norfolk areas among 10 lowest Covid case rates in England
  4. 7 Norfolk girl stars in BAFTA winner's film to say ‘thank you’ to key workers
  5. 8 Celebrations to honour town's ancient foundress postponed
  6. 9 Calls for council to stop using 'toxic' pesticides
  7. 10 'It's ten times better' - Norfolk musician set for live autumn tour

The ministry team hopes to host the originally envisioned craft fair, art exhibition, live entertainment and refreshments from September 3 to 5. 

Events
Heritage
Dereham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

England supporters watched the national team cruise to victory at the Railway Tavern in Dereham. 

England fans celebrate as thousands raised for little Logan

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
The Tavern Ladies women's football team have a chance to play at Wembley in the BT Cup.

Football

Women's football team aims for glory at Wembley

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Agron Gjoni, left, and Aleksander Hasa, right, who have both been jailed for production of cannabis.

Jailed in Norfolk last week: A47 lorry driver and head-kicking attacker

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
County border sign at Beccles.; Norfolk - Nelson's County; Picture: James Bass

The 100 most common surnames in Norfolk – how many people share your name?

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus