Dereham Times > News

Prince's Trust looking for new recruits to join Dereham and Norwich teams

Author Picture Icon

Thomas Chapman

Published: 1:20 PM September 6, 2022
The Prince's Trust is looking for new recruits to join its new teams in Dereham and Norwich. Pictured is the last Dereham cohort - Credit: Archant

The Prince's Trust is appealing for new recruits to join its latest programmes in Dereham and Norwich.

The charity, founded by Prince Charles in the 1970s, wants young people to take part in its latest scheme, starting on Monday, September 26.

Participants in Prince's Trust programmes are offered a number of work placement opportunities - Credit: Scott Rudling/NFRS

Over the course of the programme, participants will learn a host of workplace and practical skills to help them get into employment or find training opportunities.

The team will also help with community projects, much like the recent garden makeover at Woodstock Care Home in Gressenhall.

Anyone aged between 16 and 25 who is not in work, education or training is eligible to sign up.

Participants in Dereham's last Prince's Trust programme completed a makeover of the garden at Woodstock Care Home in Gressenhall - Credit: Archant

A joint taster day is set to take place on Tuesday, September 20, details on which will be communicated with participants. 

To find out more information or express an interest in attending the taster session, email Dereham team leader Chantelle Williams via chantelle.williams@norfolk.gov.uk or Norwich leader Emma Cook via emma.cook@norfolk.gov.uk.

Participants in Prince's Trust programmes are offered a number of work placement opportunities - Credit: Scott Rudling/NFRS

Dereham News
Norwich News

