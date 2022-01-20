Prince's Trust on the hunt for recruits to join new Dereham team
- Credit: Jess Coppins
The Prince's Trust is appealing for new recruits to join its Dereham programme.
The charity, founded by Prince Charles in the 1970s, wants young people to take part in its latest scheme, starting on January 31.
Programmes are also being launched in Norwich and King's Lynn.
The Dereham initiative is being run from Dereham fire station by the youth development department of Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service.
Over the course of the programme, participants will learn a host of workplace and practical skills to help them get into employment or find training opportunities.
The team will also help with community projects, much like the garden installation completed for the Second Dereham and Toftwood Scouts last year.
Anyone aged between 16 and 25 who is not in work, education or training is eligible to sign up. A taster day is set to take place on Tuesday, January 25.
To find out more information or join the Dereham team, call 07795 067383 or email youthdevelopment@fire.norfolk.gov.uk.
