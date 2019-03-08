Search

Charity golf day to help rehabilitate ex-servicemen and women

PUBLISHED: 14:00 15 June 2019 | UPDATED: 14:08 15 June 2019

Charity golf day at Barnham Broom. Picture: On Course Foundation

Charity golf day at Barnham Broom. Picture: On Course Foundation

A charity golf day will be held to raise money for a foundation which helps rehabilitate ex-servicemen and women.

The event on Tuesday, June 25 is for the On Course Foundation, which supports the recovery of disabled veterans and military personnel through the game of golf, and will be held at the Hill Course in Barnham Broom.

Spokesman Andrew Francis said: "There will be a bacon roll with tea or coffee on arrival, and a three ball Texas scramble to play with a member of On Course Foundation making up the fourth player. There will also be soup and sandwiches, an auction and raffle."

To book, contact Del Sullivan at memberadmin@barnham-broom.co.uk or call 07740120720. Mr Sullivan is the membership manager and an injured veteran who has played golf around the world for various charities and still plays with the army golf team.

