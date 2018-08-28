Chocolate bars, coffee and hot chocolate stolen from sheds
PUBLISHED: 16:04 22 January 2019 | UPDATED: 16:09 22 January 2019
Archant
A number of chocolate bars, coffee and hot chocolate has been stolen after three sheds were broken into in mid-Norfolk.
Police are appealing for information following the burglary which took place in Bawdeswell, a village between Dereham and Reepham.
The three sheds on Dereham Road were broken into between 1.30pm on Sunday January 13 and 10.30am on Saturday January 19.
Officers are asking anyone with information about the break-in or the stolen refreshments to contact them.
Anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area between the times stated, or anyone with information, should contact PC Carlos D’Silva at Dereham Police Station on 101.
Alternatively people can contact the national charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or via the website https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.