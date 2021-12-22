Pocket park's first Christmas event is roaring success
- Credit: aboutDereham
A town's pocket park was alive with festive spirit as dozens of people attended an inaugural Christmas get-together.
Visitors to Dereham's Ellenor Fenn Garden on Saturday (December 18) enjoyed a host of entertainment.
The event was organised by aboutDereham in conjunction with Dereham and District Round Table, Dereham Baptist Church, the Morrisons community Champion and the Mid-Norfolk Singers.
Mid-Norfolk Singers kicked off the event with some Christmas carols, while the church oversaw a craft activity which saw children decorate their own paper wreaths.
The big moment came just before midday, when Father Christmas himself arrived on the Round Table sleigh and gave out presents - sponsored by Morrisons Dereham - to the excited youngsters.
He was ably assisted by his chief elf, Leanne Jarman, the Morrisons community champion, as they have out around 200 gifts.
The assembled crowd was then treated to more carols as children opened their presents and had their photos taken with Saint Nick.
