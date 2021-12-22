News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Dereham Times > News

Pocket park's first Christmas event is roaring success

Author Picture Icon

Thomas Chapman

Published: 8:18 AM December 22, 2021
People enjoyed a special Christmas event at Ellenor Fenn Garden in Dereham

People enjoyed a special Christmas event at Ellenor Fenn Garden in Dereham - Credit: aboutDereham

A town's pocket park was alive with festive spirit as dozens of people attended an inaugural Christmas get-together.

Visitors to Dereham's Ellenor Fenn Garden on Saturday (December 18) enjoyed a host of entertainment. 

Joyce Miller enjoying the Christmas event at Ellenor Fenn Garden in Dereham

Joyce Miller enjoying the Christmas event at Ellenor Fenn Garden in Dereham - Credit: aboutDereham

The event was organised by aboutDereham in conjunction with Dereham and District Round Table, Dereham Baptist Church, the Morrisons community Champion and the Mid-Norfolk Singers.

Mid-Norfolk Singers kicked off the event with some Christmas carols, while the church oversaw a craft activity which saw children decorate their own paper wreaths. 

The big moment came just before midday, when Father Christmas himself arrived on the Round Table sleigh and gave out presents - sponsored by Morrisons Dereham - to the excited youngsters.

Crowds gathered at Ellenor Fenn Garden in Dereham for a special Christmas event

Crowds gathered at Ellenor Fenn Garden in Dereham for a special Christmas event - Credit: aboutDereham

He was ably assisted by his chief elf, Leanne Jarman, the Morrisons community champion, as they have out around 200 gifts. 

The assembled crowd was then treated to more carols as children opened their presents and had their photos taken with Saint Nick. 

Dereham mayor Stuart Green at the Christmas event at Ellenor Fenn Garden

Dereham mayor Stuart Green at the Christmas event at Ellenor Fenn Garden - Credit: aboutDereham

Crowds gathered at Ellenor Fenn Garden in Dereham for a chance to meet Father Christmas

Crowds gathered at Ellenor Fenn Garden in Dereham for a chance to meet Father Christmas - Credit: aboutDereham


Christmas
Dereham News

