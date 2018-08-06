News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Dereham Times > News

Baptist church defibrillator safely returned

person

Daniel Bennett

Published: 9:30 AM August 6, 2018    Updated: 12:59 PM October 6, 2020
The defibrillator at Dereham Baptist Church has been returned. Picture: Matthew Usher.

The defibrillator at Dereham Baptist Church has been returned. Picture: Matthew Usher. - Credit: Matthew Usher

The defibrillator at Dereham Baptist Church has been safely returned after it was removed from its box over concerns it might need to be used.

The defibrillator was removed from its box on Sunday July 29 after a member of the public collapsed and the ambulance service were called.

However after being removed, those involved were unsure how to immediately return it.

The defibrillator was originally reported as stolen to the police by the baptist church, however this was not the case and the defibrillator has now been returned to its box.

You may also want to watch:

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Youngsters taking part in the football camp at Dereham as grassroots football returns after lockdown

Football | Gallery

Delight as youngsters' football kicks off again

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
A team of Universal Circus performers, which is coming to Dereham for the first time. 

Post-lockdown circus comes to town for first time ever

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Police were called to an illegal rave at Grimston. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

Police tipped off about potential Easter weekend illegal rave

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Priority car parking for key town centre workers in Kings Lynn and Hunstanton is being phased out by

Six motoring laws that have changed during Covid pandemic

Abigail Nicholson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus