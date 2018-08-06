Baptist church defibrillator safely returned

Published: 9:30 AM August 6, 2018 Updated: 12:59 PM October 6, 2020

The defibrillator at Dereham Baptist Church has been returned. Picture: Matthew Usher. - Credit: Matthew Usher

The defibrillator at Dereham Baptist Church has been safely returned after it was removed from its box over concerns it might need to be used.

The defibrillator was removed from its box on Sunday July 29 after a member of the public collapsed and the ambulance service were called.

However after being removed, those involved were unsure how to immediately return it.

The defibrillator was originally reported as stolen to the police by the baptist church, however this was not the case and the defibrillator has now been returned to its box.