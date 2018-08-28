Search

Clothing brand finds new home after department store closed doors for final time

PUBLISHED: 06:30 20 December 2018 | UPDATED: 08:29 20 December 2018

Clothing brand Tigi has moved from Chattels of Dereham to M&Co. Picture: Matthew Usher.

A clothing brand has found a new home after the shop it was trading from in Dereham announced its closure.

Company Tigi, which describes itself as creating “smart-casual” clothing, had been trading from Chattels in the town before the department store announced its closure earlier this year .

A spokesperson for Tigi said: “We moved into Chattels when the store very first opened as we had traded previously on the same site when it was Palmers.

“We always had a loyal customer base for Tigi in Dereham and the Chattels staff looked after us tremendously well, all the way to the close of doors. We were very sad to see the store close.

“We knew we had a strong customer base and didn’t want to disappoint our customers.”

Determined to continue trading in the town, it approached the company M&Co as it already sold Tigi products in its larger stores across the country.

“We knew we needed a site in Dereham for our customers,” the spokesperson added. “We contacted [M&Co] concessions team in their head office who kindly assessed space in the smaller Dereham store and agreed that they could allow us some space.

“We believe that our customers will affiliate with the M&Co ethos.”

The company started trading from the Dereham store, based on Wright’s Walk, earlier this month.

“We want to thank the customers in and around Dereham who have continued to show their loyalty to the Tigi brand.”

Chattels of Dereham made the announcement that it would be shutting shop back in October.

The idea of the shop was the vision of businessman Basil Todd who bought the former Palmers department store in 2014 and began its complete renovation and transformation.

But he was unable to see it come to fruition as he died after losing a cancer battle three years ago.

Since then, his daughters Debbie Bales and Bridgette Hall took over his business affairs and opened Chattels in October 2015.

Tigi is part of the Loomba Group of Companies. It trades in more than 330 concessions in department stores and garden centres across the UK and Ireland.

