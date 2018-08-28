Three mid-Norfolk charities to benefit from £8,000 cash pot

Dereham Co-op split more than �8,000 between Dereham Cancer Care, Dereham Windmill, and also 2nd Dereham (Toftwood) Scouts through its Local Community Fund. Picture is a group from 2nd Dereham (Toftwood) Scouts. Picture: SUPPLIED BY CO-OP Archant

Three mid-Norfolk charities have received a share of more than £8,000 following a fundraising initiative by a Dereham supermarket.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Dereham Co-op split more than �8,000 between Dereham Cancer Care, Dereham Windmill, and also 2nd Dereham (Toftwood) Scouts through its Local Community Fund. Picture is a group from Dereham Cancer Care. Picture: SUPPLIED BY CO-OP Dereham Co-op split more than �8,000 between Dereham Cancer Care, Dereham Windmill, and also 2nd Dereham (Toftwood) Scouts through its Local Community Fund. Picture is a group from Dereham Cancer Care. Picture: SUPPLIED BY CO-OP

The Co-op, based in Market Place, split the money between Dereham Cancer Care, Dereham Windmill, and also 2nd Dereham (Toftwood) Scouts through its Local Community Fund.

The fundraising works by the store’s members choosing one of the three charities - picked by store staff - and allowing Co-op to donate 1pc of their shopping spend. With all other customers, 1pc is donated and shared between the charities, as well as profits from the 5p sale of carrier bags.

Janet Money is from Dereham Cancer Care. She said: “Many, many thanks from us all for the amazing donation of £3,004.60p.”

Dereham Cancer Care offers its services to all local cancer patients, their families and carers who are in need of support.

Dereham Co-op split more than �8,000 between Dereham Cancer Care, Dereham Windmill, and also 2nd Dereham (Toftwood) Scouts through its Local Community Fund. Picture is a group from Dereham Windmill. Picture: SUPPLIED BY CO-OP Dereham Co-op split more than �8,000 between Dereham Cancer Care, Dereham Windmill, and also 2nd Dereham (Toftwood) Scouts through its Local Community Fund. Picture is a group from Dereham Windmill. Picture: SUPPLIED BY CO-OP

The group also regularly holds bingo sessions and a Christmas special bingo session took place on Thursday, December 6, at Aldiss Park. The next bingo will take place on February 7.

Carol Goodbody, group scout leader for 2nd Dereham (Toftwood) scouts, added: “We are currently in the process of upgrading all of our facilities at the headquarters in order to provide an excellent facility for the local community in Toftwood and to continue scouting.

“We started in Toftwood in 1961 and our current building was opened in 1981. This now needs some improvements. We are looking to extend the current building to provide an extra meeting room, upgrade the toilet and kitchen facilities to ensure they are accessible to everyone and provide a more suitable storage facility for our much needed and valued camping equipment.

“We are extremely grateful to the Co-op, not only for providing us with these much needed funds but also to allow us on a monthly basis to utilise their premises for us to hold a tombola to increase our fundraising and, more importantly, to increase the awareness among the local community.”

Dereham Windmill also received £2,594.24p to go towards its hologram presentations which began earlier this year.

Brian Webb, chairman, said: “This is a vast amount and will really make a big difference to us.”