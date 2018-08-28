Search

Advanced search

Three mid-Norfolk charities to benefit from £8,000 cash pot

PUBLISHED: 10:57 30 December 2018 | UPDATED: 11:02 30 December 2018

Dereham Co-op split more than �8,000 between Dereham Cancer Care, Dereham Windmill, and also 2nd Dereham (Toftwood) Scouts through its Local Community Fund. Picture is a group from 2nd Dereham (Toftwood) Scouts. Picture: SUPPLIED BY CO-OP

Dereham Co-op split more than �8,000 between Dereham Cancer Care, Dereham Windmill, and also 2nd Dereham (Toftwood) Scouts through its Local Community Fund. Picture is a group from 2nd Dereham (Toftwood) Scouts. Picture: SUPPLIED BY CO-OP

Archant

Three mid-Norfolk charities have received a share of more than £8,000 following a fundraising initiative by a Dereham supermarket.

Dereham Co-op split more than �8,000 between Dereham Cancer Care, Dereham Windmill, and also 2nd Dereham (Toftwood) Scouts through its Local Community Fund. Picture is a group from Dereham Cancer Care. Picture: SUPPLIED BY CO-OPDereham Co-op split more than �8,000 between Dereham Cancer Care, Dereham Windmill, and also 2nd Dereham (Toftwood) Scouts through its Local Community Fund. Picture is a group from Dereham Cancer Care. Picture: SUPPLIED BY CO-OP

The Co-op, based in Market Place, split the money between Dereham Cancer Care, Dereham Windmill, and also 2nd Dereham (Toftwood) Scouts through its Local Community Fund.

The fundraising works by the store’s members choosing one of the three charities - picked by store staff - and allowing Co-op to donate 1pc of their shopping spend. With all other customers, 1pc is donated and shared between the charities, as well as profits from the 5p sale of carrier bags.

Janet Money is from Dereham Cancer Care. She said: “Many, many thanks from us all for the amazing donation of £3,004.60p.”

Dereham Cancer Care offers its services to all local cancer patients, their families and carers who are in need of support.

Dereham Co-op split more than �8,000 between Dereham Cancer Care, Dereham Windmill, and also 2nd Dereham (Toftwood) Scouts through its Local Community Fund. Picture is a group from Dereham Windmill. Picture: SUPPLIED BY CO-OPDereham Co-op split more than �8,000 between Dereham Cancer Care, Dereham Windmill, and also 2nd Dereham (Toftwood) Scouts through its Local Community Fund. Picture is a group from Dereham Windmill. Picture: SUPPLIED BY CO-OP

The group also regularly holds bingo sessions and a Christmas special bingo session took place on Thursday, December 6, at Aldiss Park. The next bingo will take place on February 7.

Carol Goodbody, group scout leader for 2nd Dereham (Toftwood) scouts, added: “We are currently in the process of upgrading all of our facilities at the headquarters in order to provide an excellent facility for the local community in Toftwood and to continue scouting.

“We started in Toftwood in 1961 and our current building was opened in 1981. This now needs some improvements. We are looking to extend the current building to provide an extra meeting room, upgrade the toilet and kitchen facilities to ensure they are accessible to everyone and provide a more suitable storage facility for our much needed and valued camping equipment.

“We are extremely grateful to the Co-op, not only for providing us with these much needed funds but also to allow us on a monthly basis to utilise their premises for us to hold a tombola to increase our fundraising and, more importantly, to increase the awareness among the local community.”

Dereham Windmill also received £2,594.24p to go towards its hologram presentations which began earlier this year.

Brian Webb, chairman, said: “This is a vast amount and will really make a big difference to us.”

Most Read

World champ boxer and hundreds of mini superheroes bring Dereham to a standstill

A special superhero walk to raiser money for Denver Clinton takes place in Dereham. Denver with Billy Joe Saunders. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

People evacuated from house after airing cupboard fire on one of Norfolk’s most Christmassy streets

Paget Adams Drive in Dereham, where two people were evacuated following an airing cupboard fire. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

Community dinners bring Christmas cheer for those who would have been alone

Major Dianna Barretts, fourth from left with guests at the Dereham Salvation Army Christmas dinner. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

Watch as hundreds of mini superheroes descend on town in support of brave Denver Clinton

A special superhero walk to raise money for Denver Clinton takes place in Dereham. Denver on the walk to Dereham town centre. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Denver Clinton placed Boxing Day match ball ahead of Norwich City kick off

Matchday hero Denver Clinton with mum Wanda before the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 26/12/2018

Most Read

9 beautiful walks in Essex with cosy pubs along the way

Constable Country (c) Mark Seton, Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

Who’s the top 50 richest in Essex?

The Essex Rich List is sponsored by Clearwater Wealth Management

5 easy steps to make stuffing like Jamie Oliver

Jamie's stuffing

10 of the prettiest places to live in Essex

'Beth Chatto Lake', Gideon Chilton, Flickr, CC 2.0

9 magical winter locations to visit in Essex this Christmas

'Beth Chatto Lake', Gideon Chilton, Flickr, CC 2.0

Latest from the Dereham Times

Watch as hundreds of mini superheroes descend on town in support of brave Denver Clinton

A special superhero walk to raise money for Denver Clinton takes place in Dereham. Denver on the walk to Dereham town centre. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Three mid-Norfolk charities to benefit from £8,000 cash pot

Dereham Co-op split more than �8,000 between Dereham Cancer Care, Dereham Windmill, and also 2nd Dereham (Toftwood) Scouts through its Local Community Fund. Picture is a group from 2nd Dereham (Toftwood) Scouts. Picture: SUPPLIED BY CO-OP

Man charged after assaulting emergency service worker

Views of Fakenham town centre taken from the top of the Parish Church. Picture: Ian Burt

World champ boxer and hundreds of mini superheroes bring Dereham to a standstill

A special superhero walk to raiser money for Denver Clinton takes place in Dereham. Denver with Billy Joe Saunders. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

WATCH: The most shocking dashcam footage of 2018

This is the terrifying moment a cyclist had a near miss with a van on the B1127. Picture: Contributed
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists