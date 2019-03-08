Video

Village pub officially re-opened more than three years after its closure

Beeston Ploughshare that has been brought back to life with a huge effort by the community and supporters. Terry Stork, right of Pub is the Hub pictured with chairman Henry Dennett. Photo : Steve Adams Steve Adams 2019 07398 238853

A village pub has been officially re-opened after a huge community effort, three years after it was closed.

The Ploughshare at Beeston held a re-opening party on Tuesday, July 2 to thank the volunteers for their hard work refurbishing the venue, which also has a cafe and a small shop.

Terry Stork from rural pub champions Pub is The Hub, which gave a kick-start grant to the scheme, and Henry Dennett, Beeston Community Enterprises (BCE) chairman, both spoke at the event.

Mr Stork said: "These facilities will help the pub to be more sustainable with the shop offering everyday essentials plus local produce wherever possible, and the café becoming a meeting place for the villagers and wider community, helping to combat isolation and loneliness, and with their inclusive policy making the Ploughshare the hub of the community."

Villagers set up BCE and raised £250,000 to regenerate the 16th Century pub.

