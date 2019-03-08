Search

Village pub officially re-opened more than three years after its closure

PUBLISHED: 11:39 03 July 2019 | UPDATED: 11:39 03 July 2019

Beeston Ploughshare that has been brought back to life with a huge effort by the community and supporters. Terry Stork, right of Pub is the Hub pictured with chairman Henry Dennett. Photo : Steve Adams

Beeston Ploughshare that has been brought back to life with a huge effort by the community and supporters. Terry Stork, right of Pub is the Hub pictured with chairman Henry Dennett. Photo : Steve Adams

Steve Adams 2019 07398 238853

A village pub has been officially re-opened after a huge community effort, three years after it was closed.

Beeston Ploughshare that has been brought back to life with a huge effort by the community and supporters. Photo : Steve Adams

The Ploughshare at Beeston held a re-opening party on Tuesday, July 2 to thank the volunteers for their hard work refurbishing the venue, which also has a cafe and a small shop.

Terry Stork from rural pub champions Pub is The Hub, which gave a kick-start grant to the scheme, and Henry Dennett, Beeston Community Enterprises (BCE) chairman, both spoke at the event.

Mr Stork said: "These facilities will help the pub to be more sustainable with the shop offering everyday essentials plus local produce wherever possible, and the café becoming a meeting place for the villagers and wider community, helping to combat isolation and loneliness, and with their inclusive policy making the Ploughshare the hub of the community."

Villagers set up BCE and raised £250,000 to regenerate the 16th Century pub.

Beeston Ploughshare that has been brought back to life with a huge effort by the community and supporters. Manager Becca Musgrave pictured with produce. Photo : Steve Adams

MORE: Village's pub has been restored, redecorated and reopened.

Beeston Ploughshare that has been brought back to life with a huge effort by the community and supporters. Terry Stork, left of Pub is the Hub pictured with chairman Henry Dennett. Photo : Steve AdamsBeeston Ploughshare that has been brought back to life with a huge effort by the community and supporters. Terry Stork, left of Pub is the Hub pictured with chairman Henry Dennett. Photo : Steve Adams

Beeston Ploughshare that has been brought back to life with a huge effort by the community and supporters. Terry Stork, left of Pub is the Hub pictured with chairman Henry Dennett. Photo : Steve AdamsBeeston Ploughshare that has been brought back to life with a huge effort by the community and supporters. Terry Stork, left of Pub is the Hub pictured with chairman Henry Dennett. Photo : Steve Adams

Beeston Ploughshare that has been brought back to life with a huge effort by the community and supporters. Photo : Steve AdamsBeeston Ploughshare that has been brought back to life with a huge effort by the community and supporters. Photo : Steve Adams

Beeston Ploughshare that has been brought back to life with a huge effort by the community and supporters. Photo : Steve AdamsBeeston Ploughshare that has been brought back to life with a huge effort by the community and supporters. Photo : Steve Adams

Beeston Ploughshare that has been brought back to life with a huge effort by the community and supporters. Photo : Steve AdamsBeeston Ploughshare that has been brought back to life with a huge effort by the community and supporters. Photo : Steve Adams

Beeston Ploughshare that has been brought back to life with a huge effort by the community and supporters. Inside the soon to be stocked shop. Photo : Steve AdamsBeeston Ploughshare that has been brought back to life with a huge effort by the community and supporters. Inside the soon to be stocked shop. Photo : Steve Adams

