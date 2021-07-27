Published: 4:55 PM July 27, 2021

Logan Gostling pictured with Matt Plunkett, who will ride 100 miles for the youngster. - Credit: Matt Plunkett

A Norfolk community is coming together to raise £60,000 for a four-year-old boy in need of an operation.

Brave Logan Gostling, four-years-old and from Mattishall, has battled through several serious medical problems since his birth.

Diagnosed with cerebral palsy at the age of one, the youngster is reliant on a wheelchair and experiences pain daily, and he has been undergoing intensive physio and hydrotherapy since 2019.

Kirsty Smith and Matthew Gostling, with their son Logan. - Credit: Kirsty Smith

Logan has been put forward for a £60,000 Selective Dorsal Rhizotomy operation, but the NHS cannot fund its cost, nor the therapy required afterwards, so the family have launched a campaign to raise the vital funds.

The family have set about completing sponsored horse rides, boxing matches, and even a skydive, and have now raised some £20,000 of the £60,000.

You may also want to watch:

People across the Dereham area have pitched into help.

An extraordinary £12,000 of the funds gathered so far were raised by the Railway Tavern as people visited the pub during Euro 2020 games, with £4,000 raised during the final alone.

Speaking at the time, Paul Sandford, landlord, said he was thrilled with the fundraising result.

He said: "Coming from a few football games it's an amazing achievement and shows how generous the clientele are."

Keen cyclist Matt Plunkett will be cycling 100 miles round the Wymondham area as part of the Norfolk Sportive event on August 8.

“He’s a lovely little lad and I just want to help him really,” said Mr Plunkett.

Meanwhile, Laura Birladeanu-Black, a Dereham night nurse who works part time for the Body Shop, will be raffling two Body Shop hamper baskets and three pamper parties for up to six people each.

Laura Birladeanu-Black has been raffling Body Shop products - Credit: Laura Birladeanu-Black

“I’d seen all the crowdfunding pop up on Facebook,” she said.

“I just want to help - being a mother and a nurse as well, that’s your instinct really, you do want to see if you can help.”

Ms Smith said: “It’s amazing what a community there actually is out there, once you need to fundraise. We were really worried about it [raising £60,000], but it’s gone wild.”

In order to support Mr Plunkett’s cycle, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/mattshelpforlogan?utm_term=jymRBE2JW

In order to enter Ms Birladeanu-Black’s raffle, which will be drawn on August 28, with tickets for £1 and a strip of them for £5, message her on Facebook. More information here: https://www.facebook.com/laura.black.583

In order to directly donate to the family’s fundraiser, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/caz-mckinnell?utm_term=gzAXQ3Q9v