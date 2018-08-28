Search

Advanced search
Updated

Commuters delayed on A47 following crash and broken man hole cover

PUBLISHED: 13:12 19 December 2018 | UPDATED: 16:17 19 December 2018

Crash in Hockering on the A47. Picture: DANIEL BENNETT

Crash in Hockering on the A47. Picture: DANIEL BENNETT

Archant

A crash and a collapsed drain cover caused traffic chaos on a busy Norfolk road.

Crash in Hockering on the A47. Picture: DANIEL BENNETTCrash in Hockering on the A47. Picture: DANIEL BENNETT

Commuters on the A47 faced delays to their journeys on Wednesday December 19 following an accident near Hockering.

Police were called at 8.37am after a car hit the central reservation on the Norwich-bound carriage way.

The crash happened between the A1075 and B1147 and one lane remained closed until around 11am.

No one was injured.

Konectbus took to twitter to announce its service 8 bus would be delayed and diverted via Mattishall to try and keep to times.

At the other end of the A47 in Little Fransham, between Dereham and Swaffham, temporary traffic lights had to be put into place because of a broken man hole cover.

Norfolk police were called out to the incident on Tuesday December 18 and repairs continued the following morning.

Delays were reported on Crown Lane in both directions.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Emergency services attend town centre after collision involving car and man

Police and ambulance were called to Dereham following an incident of a pedestrian being hit by car. Picture: Dan Bennett

New headteacher shares his vision for the future of Norfolk high school

Chris Smith, headteacher at Neatherd High School. Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSA

Barber to open up shop for free haircuts on Christmas Day

Dads and Lads in the Cherry Tree car park. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Commuters delayed on A47 following crash and broken man hole cover

Crash in Hockering on the A47. Picture: DANIEL BENNETT

Flower shop to remain bright and beautiful under new ownership

Claire Crummett, 49, has taken over the running of Bright and Beautiful Flowers in Dereham, based on Wellington Road. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

Most Read

Rogue landlords from Neasden ordered to pay back £322,282 or face prison after converting two houses into 18 flats

The property in Glynfield Road.

Brent’s ‘slumlord millionaire’ handed record £1.5million fine – and will face nine years’ jail if he doesn’t pay

The case was heard at Harrow Crown Court. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Archive

Investigation underway after Alperton industrial units burn down in seven-hour blaze

Firefighters tackle the blaze on December 18 in Alperton. Picture: London Fire Brigade

Chamberlayne Road bus crash: ‘Miracle’ nobody was seriously injured says estate agent after double-decker hits shop

A double decker bus crashed into Daniel's Estate Agent. Picture: Kensal Rise Residents' Association

Historic William IV pub reopening in Kensal Green

Historic William IV re-opens in Kensal Green

Latest from the Dereham Times

Last serviceman to leave Camp Bastion takes over command at RAF Honington

Pictured is the official station commander handover from Group Captain Tait to Group Captain Radnall. Picture: SAC James Ledger

Barber to open up shop for free haircuts on Christmas Day

Dads and Lads in the Cherry Tree car park. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Charity competition winners have an ice day at city skating rink

Two charities were awarded a free skating session on Norwich Ice Rink to thank them for their hard work and care. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

WATCH: First look inside new east of England ambulances

A look around the new ambulances which will be rolled out in Norfolk. Pictured: Picture: Neil Didsbury

New headteacher shares his vision for the future of Norfolk high school

Chris Smith, headteacher at Neatherd High School. Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists