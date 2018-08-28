Commuters delayed on A47 following crash and broken man hole cover

Crash in Hockering on the A47. Picture: DANIEL BENNETT Archant

A crash and a collapsed drain cover caused traffic chaos on a busy Norfolk road.

Commuters on the A47 faced delays to their journeys on Wednesday December 19 following an accident near Hockering.

Police were called at 8.37am after a car hit the central reservation on the Norwich-bound carriage way.

The crash happened between the A1075 and B1147 and one lane remained closed until around 11am.

No one was injured.

Konectbus took to twitter to announce its service 8 bus would be delayed and diverted via Mattishall to try and keep to times.

At the other end of the A47 in Little Fransham, between Dereham and Swaffham, temporary traffic lights had to be put into place because of a broken man hole cover.

Norfolk police were called out to the incident on Tuesday December 18 and repairs continued the following morning.

Delays were reported on Crown Lane in both directions.