Here to Help: Where to get help in Dereham during the coronavirus outbreak

Our Here to Help postcard. Archant

People in Dereham are rallying to provide help to the vulnerable in their communities.

Here are the people and groups that are providing help in the town. We will be adding to this list on a rolling basis:

• The Railway Tavern, Yaxham Road, is offering free delivery to everyone self-isolating within Dereham and surrounding villages (within a five mile radius of Dereham). Working with Age UK Norfolk, and local supermarkets, he is establishing connections with other local businesses too. Although the pub is closed, the fish and chip shop is open for takeaway and delivery. Please call your orders through on 01362 288166 if at all possible.

• QD (QualityDiscounts.com), Dereham, will open half an hour earlier during the Coronavirus outbreak, exclusively for older and less able customers. It will open Monday to Saturday, between 08.30am and 9.00am.

• C.C.Wells Fresh Fruit and Vegetables, Greens Road, are remaining open on Monday to Friday from 9am to 4pm and Saturdays from 8am to noon. The owners have been able to get stocked up on potatoes, eggs and fresh produce, including bread and milk, which is not something they usually offer.

Here to Help Campaign

With Norfolk County Council, we have launched our Here to Help campaign in a bid to create an army of helpers to step in to offer that extra support.

Clearly, there are safety issues of which to be aware but there are all ways in which we can help - whether that’s dropping off food, walking a pet, phoning someone on their own or just pointing them in the direction of the most up to date advice.

We’ve included a Here to Help postcard, which we would love to see people post through their neighbours’ letterboxes.

• If you are doing something to help in your community email donna-louise.bishop@archant.co.uk.