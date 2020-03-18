Search

Advanced search

Here to Help: Where to get help in Dereham during the coronavirus outbreak

PUBLISHED: 16:00 18 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:00 18 March 2020

Our Here to Help postcard.

Our Here to Help postcard.

Archant

People in Dereham are rallying to provide help to the vulnerable in their communities.

Here are the people and groups that are providing help in the town. We will be adding to this list on a rolling basis:

• The Railway Tavern, Yaxham Road, is offering free delivery to everyone self-isolating within Dereham and surrounding villages (within a five mile radius of Dereham). Working with Age UK Norfolk, and local supermarkets, he is establishing connections with other local businesses too. Although the pub is closed, the fish and chip shop is open for takeaway and delivery. Please call your orders through on 01362 288166 if at all possible.

• QD (QualityDiscounts.com), Dereham, will open half an hour earlier during the Coronavirus outbreak, exclusively for older and less able customers. It will open Monday to Saturday, between 08.30am and 9.00am.

• C.C.Wells Fresh Fruit and Vegetables, Greens Road, are remaining open on Monday to Friday from 9am to 4pm and Saturdays from 8am to noon. The owners have been able to get stocked up on potatoes, eggs and fresh produce, including bread and milk, which is not something they usually offer.

• If you are doing something to help in your community email donna-louise.bishop@archant.co.uk.

Here to Help Campaign

With Norfolk County Council, we have launched our Here to Help campaign in a bid to create an army of helpers to step in to offer that extra support.

Clearly, there are safety issues of which to be aware but there are all ways in which we can help - whether that’s dropping off food, walking a pet, phoning someone on their own or just pointing them in the direction of the most up to date advice.

We’ve included a Here to Help postcard, which we would love to see people post through their neighbours’ letterboxes.

For more information or to download cards click here .

For updates, visit our Facebook page Norfolk Coronavirus Updates .

Join our Here to Help Facebook page here .

• If you are doing something to help in your community email donna-louise.bishop@archant.co.uk.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Coronavirus cases in UK rise by 676 – the biggest jump yet

The number of coronavirus cases has risen again today. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

‘A dear friend to many’ - Tributes paid to second A47 crash victim

The scene of a crash at Little Fransham, A47 Picture: Used with permission from Kirsty (@InTahUK) on Twitter

Attempted theft on town’s only remaining cashpoint

Smashed cash point. Picture: Chris Clarke

Burglars steal £18,000 and Rolex from Norfolk home

A Rolex watch, £18,000, keys and a passport have been stolen from a home in mid Norfolk. Photo: Denise Bradley

‘You will get your prom’ - schools message to year 11 students

Northgate High School prom in 2015. Picture: Submitted

Most Read

Coronavirus cases in UK rise by 676 – the biggest jump yet

The number of coronavirus cases has risen again today. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

‘A dear friend to many’ - Tributes paid to second A47 crash victim

The scene of a crash at Little Fransham, A47 Picture: Used with permission from Kirsty (@InTahUK) on Twitter

Attempted theft on town’s only remaining cashpoint

Smashed cash point. Picture: Chris Clarke

Burglars steal £18,000 and Rolex from Norfolk home

A Rolex watch, £18,000, keys and a passport have been stolen from a home in mid Norfolk. Photo: Denise Bradley

‘You will get your prom’ - schools message to year 11 students

Northgate High School prom in 2015. Picture: Submitted

Latest from the Dereham Times

Norfolk coronavirus cases increase to 11

A dummy COVID-19 swab is handled inside a sealed sterile tube during a demonstration by lab technicians who are carrying out diagnostic tests for coronavirus. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Coronavirus: UK total rises by 643 as 144 now confirmed to have died from virus

People can help fight the spread of the coronavirus by continuing to regularly wash their hands with soap and water. Picture: Getty

Supermarkets hire thousands of extra staff amid virus outbreak

Supermarkets are making changes to their opening hours. Picture: Sonya Duncan/PA Images

‘We want you to feel secure’: chain’s £30m staff coronavirus fund

Home Bargains in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Archant

Music gig to be live streamed on Facebook to raise money for vital NHS equipment

Mark Hall, left (DJ and producer), Luke Crellin on the right (MC aka MC Silky) from Flip & Fill. Picture: Courtesy of GBX in Scotland
Drive 24