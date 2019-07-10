Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Work underway on new business park - but which firms will open there?

10 July, 2019 - 10:03
The Dereham site based on Yaxham Road, off Napier Way, used to be home to the former cement manufacturer, Cemex UK. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

The Dereham site based on Yaxham Road, off Napier Way, used to be home to the former cement manufacturer, Cemex UK. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

Archant

Work is well underway on a new business park - but it is still unclear who will be moving in.

The Dereham site based on Yaxham Road, off Napier Way, used to be home to the former cement manufacturer, Cemex UK. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOPThe Dereham site based on Yaxham Road, off Napier Way, used to be home to the former cement manufacturer, Cemex UK. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

The Dereham site based on Yaxham Road, off Napier Way, used to be home to the former cement manufacturer, Cemex UK.

The company's factory had been based in the town for several decades where it made concrete building blocks before closing in 2012.

In its heyday the factory used to employ dozens of people.

Latest plans to transform the site into a business park were approved by councillors in.

The Dereham site based on Yaxham Road, off Napier Way, used to be home to the former cement manufacturer, Cemex UK. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOPThe Dereham site based on Yaxham Road, off Napier Way, used to be home to the former cement manufacturer, Cemex UK. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

The application had been recommended for refusal, with issues surrounding the site's "oppressive" appearance and concerns over an increased risk of flooding.

But Breckland Council's planning committee voted in favour of plans to build an office, retail and employment park which could see 100 new jobs created.

You may also want to watch:

The chairman of the committee, Nigel Wilkin, said at the time the council was open to the idea of employment on the site.

The Dereham site based on Yaxham Road, off Napier Way, used to be home to the former cement manufacturer, Cemex UK. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOPThe Dereham site based on Yaxham Road, off Napier Way, used to be home to the former cement manufacturer, Cemex UK. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

Currently rumours are circulating that big name trader Screwfix will be heading to the market town.

But a spokesperson for the company, which sells trade tools, accessories and hardware products, said they were unable to confirm any plans at the moment.

They added: "As we grow our store network to a target of 800 in the UK, bringing Screwfix even closer to busy tradespeople, we will announce details about each new store, including planned dates for opening in due course."

Last year, work to build a new £1m business centre in the town also got underway.

The site, located next to the Breckland Council building near Tesco, on the outskirts of the town, was originally supposed to be built 10 years ago, however construction was postponed due to the recession.

The centre is being developed by Paul Meachen of Pellamay Property Ltd, who also developed sites 1 to 11 next to the new development, which includes Dereham Tile and Carpet Centre, Doors Plus, Kickstart Norfolk and more.

Plans to build more housing in Dereham and close one of the Jewson branches was also revealed earlier this week.

Most Read

Derelict depot site of one of Norfolk’s largest employers could finally be turned into housing

Site off South Green, Dereham, which was once home to Crane Fruehauf parts and labour site. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

£500 reward after village building is daubed with graffiti

Local businessman Pablo Dimoglou, is offering the reward in return for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the people involved in the Graffiti. Picture: Pablo Dimoglou

Can you spot yourself in our Dereham Neatherd High School prom picture gallery?

Dereham Neatherd High School prom 2019. Picture: Malcolm Dent

Flames ‘up to 50ft’ high at scene of mobile home fire

Norfolk Fire and Rescue and police were called a fire off Mill Road in Matthshall. Picture: Stuart Anderson

Work underway on new business park - but which firms will open there?

The Dereham site based on Yaxham Road, off Napier Way, used to be home to the former cement manufacturer, Cemex UK. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

Most Read

Derelict depot site of one of Norfolk’s largest employers could finally be turned into housing

Site off South Green, Dereham, which was once home to Crane Fruehauf parts and labour site. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

£500 reward after village building is daubed with graffiti

Local businessman Pablo Dimoglou, is offering the reward in return for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the people involved in the Graffiti. Picture: Pablo Dimoglou

Can you spot yourself in our Dereham Neatherd High School prom picture gallery?

Dereham Neatherd High School prom 2019. Picture: Malcolm Dent

Flames ‘up to 50ft’ high at scene of mobile home fire

Norfolk Fire and Rescue and police were called a fire off Mill Road in Matthshall. Picture: Stuart Anderson

Work underway on new business park - but which firms will open there?

The Dereham site based on Yaxham Road, off Napier Way, used to be home to the former cement manufacturer, Cemex UK. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

Latest from the Dereham Times

Work underway on new business park - but which firms will open there?

The Dereham site based on Yaxham Road, off Napier Way, used to be home to the former cement manufacturer, Cemex UK. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

Top Norfolk chefs to take to the stage at Holkham Country Fair

A scene from a previous Holkham Country Fair. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Derelict depot site of one of Norfolk’s largest employers could finally be turned into housing

Site off South Green, Dereham, which was once home to Crane Fruehauf parts and labour site. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

11 things not to miss at this year’s Dereham Blues Festival

Hamilton Loomis is going to headline the opening gig of the 2019 Dereham Blues Festival. Picture: Anthony Rathbun

Little ones fly the nest at special graduation event

More than 100 children graduated from Little Owls in Scarning and Toftwood, Dereham. Picture: LITTLE OWLS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists