Work underway on new business park - but which firms will open there?

The Dereham site based on Yaxham Road, off Napier Way, used to be home to the former cement manufacturer, Cemex UK. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP Archant

Work is well underway on a new business park - but it is still unclear who will be moving in.

The Dereham site based on Yaxham Road, off Napier Way, used to be home to the former cement manufacturer, Cemex UK.

The company's factory had been based in the town for several decades where it made concrete building blocks before closing in 2012.

In its heyday the factory used to employ dozens of people.

Latest plans to transform the site into a business park were approved by councillors in.

The application had been recommended for refusal, with issues surrounding the site's "oppressive" appearance and concerns over an increased risk of flooding.

But Breckland Council's planning committee voted in favour of plans to build an office, retail and employment park which could see 100 new jobs created.

The chairman of the committee, Nigel Wilkin, said at the time the council was open to the idea of employment on the site.

Currently rumours are circulating that big name trader Screwfix will be heading to the market town.

But a spokesperson for the company, which sells trade tools, accessories and hardware products, said they were unable to confirm any plans at the moment.

They added: "As we grow our store network to a target of 800 in the UK, bringing Screwfix even closer to busy tradespeople, we will announce details about each new store, including planned dates for opening in due course."

Last year, work to build a new £1m business centre in the town also got underway.

The site, located next to the Breckland Council building near Tesco, on the outskirts of the town, was originally supposed to be built 10 years ago, however construction was postponed due to the recession.

The centre is being developed by Paul Meachen of Pellamay Property Ltd, who also developed sites 1 to 11 next to the new development, which includes Dereham Tile and Carpet Centre, Doors Plus, Kickstart Norfolk and more.

Plans to build more housing in Dereham and close one of the Jewson branches was also revealed earlier this week.