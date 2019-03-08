Search

£500 reward after village building is daubed with graffiti

PUBLISHED: 09:06 09 July 2019 | UPDATED: 21:59 09 July 2019

Local businessman Pablo Dimoglou, is offering the reward in return for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the people involved in the Graffiti. Picture: Pablo Dimoglou

Local businessman Pablo Dimoglou, is offering the reward in return for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the people involved in the Graffiti. Picture: Pablo Dimoglou

A businessman is offering a reward to catch vandals who sprayed graffiti on a derelict building.

Local businessman Pablo Dimoglou is offering the reward in return for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the people involved in the Graffiti. Picture: Pablo Dimoglou

Pablo Dimoglou, was angered by the vandalism on the old D & P Gant building on Norwich Road, Yaxham, between Thursday, July 4 and Friday, July 5.

Mr Dimoglou said: "The school next door phoned me to let me know there had been some graffiti sprayed on my property. I must say that I was shocked and gutted to see the extent of it.

"What makes it worse is that it is in a lovely village setting where these things just shouldn't happen. It is right next to the school so all the kids and parents see it and it is right on the main road.

Local businessman Pablo Dimoglou, is offering the reward in return for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the people involved in the Graffiti. Picture: Pablo Dimoglou

"It is certainly not the image we want to portray in Yaxham. It is not somewhere where anti-social behaviour is rife."

The site, which has been derelict for around four years is currently stalled in the planning process.

Mr Dimoglou is offering the reward in return for information leading to the arrest and charge of the offenders.

Anybody with information about the graffiti should call Mr Dimoglou on 07900 211909.

