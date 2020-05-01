Video

‘Sing for carers!’-Special performance to coincide with Thursday night clap

Josh Lee sang the classic tune ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ in Cranworth, in mid Norfolk. Picture: From video by Marie Lee Archant

Residents of Cranworth village in mid-Norfolk were treated to a special performance.

Josh Lee sang the classic tune ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ for handful of people in front of the village hall.

It took place just before the Thursday evening ‘Clap for Carers’ on April 30, held to honour the efforts of front-line workers in the NHS and social care.

The performance was organised by Dan Page and Ben Greentree.

An air-raid siren was also sounded just after 8pm, as part of the tribute.