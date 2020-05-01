Search

Advanced search

Video

‘Sing for carers!’-Special performance to coincide with Thursday night clap

PUBLISHED: 13:58 01 May 2020 | UPDATED: 13:58 01 May 2020

Josh Lee sang the classic tune ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ in Cranworth, in mid Norfolk. Picture: From video by Marie Lee

Josh Lee sang the classic tune ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ in Cranworth, in mid Norfolk. Picture: From video by Marie Lee

Archant

Residents of Cranworth village in mid-Norfolk were treated to a special performance.

Josh Lee sang the classic tune ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ for handful of people in front of the village hall.

It took place just before the Thursday evening ‘Clap for Carers’ on April 30, held to honour the efforts of front-line workers in the NHS and social care.

The performance was organised by Dan Page and Ben Greentree.

An air-raid siren was also sounded just after 8pm, as part of the tribute.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Dereham Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Photographer takes ‘doorstep portraits’ of families during lockdown

One of the 'doorstep portraits' by Dereham photographer Brett King. Picture: Brett King

Two Norfolk men charged over theft of pain relief gas canisters from hospitals

Gas canisters used to contain nitrous oxide, used by patients to manage pain, that were stolen from hospitals. Picture: Durham Constabulary/PA Wire

From Norfolk to Bermuda: Meet the man spreading cheer with virtual discos

Neil Hardingham, 53, who has been DJing since he was 12, started his online ‘disco fever’ parties after the countries lockdown was announced in March. Picture: Neil Hardingham

We must be told when we can see our relatives again, says expert

Clear guidance on whether people can safely visit family and friends needs to be ready as soon as any easing of coronavirus lockdown rules is announced, a public health expert has warned. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Rawpixel/SeventyFour

Schools will reopen in ‘phased manner’, but not over summer holidays

Children of key-workers comply with social distancing rules while attending hub school. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Most Read

Photographer takes ‘doorstep portraits’ of families during lockdown

One of the 'doorstep portraits' by Dereham photographer Brett King. Picture: Brett King

Two Norfolk men charged over theft of pain relief gas canisters from hospitals

Gas canisters used to contain nitrous oxide, used by patients to manage pain, that were stolen from hospitals. Picture: Durham Constabulary/PA Wire

From Norfolk to Bermuda: Meet the man spreading cheer with virtual discos

Neil Hardingham, 53, who has been DJing since he was 12, started his online ‘disco fever’ parties after the countries lockdown was announced in March. Picture: Neil Hardingham

We must be told when we can see our relatives again, says expert

Clear guidance on whether people can safely visit family and friends needs to be ready as soon as any easing of coronavirus lockdown rules is announced, a public health expert has warned. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Rawpixel/SeventyFour

Schools will reopen in ‘phased manner’, but not over summer holidays

Children of key-workers comply with social distancing rules while attending hub school. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Latest from the Dereham Times

Lorry procession helps to pay tribute to Fakenham family man

The procession of Jack Richards & Son lorries used for the funeral of Fakenham man, David Wheeler. Picture: Andrew Brasier

‘Sing for carers!’-Special performance to coincide with Thursday night clap

Josh Lee sang the classic tune ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ in Cranworth, in mid Norfolk. Picture: From video by Marie Lee

Public’s 5,000 calls to police to report lockdown breaches

Norfolk Police have issued 243 fixed penalty notices so far to those flouting lockdown rules. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Greggs decide against re-opening stores over fears of too much custom

Greggs in Norwich. This picture was taken before the coronavirus lockdown. Pic: Archant

Council hands out 1940s lockdown party packs for VE Day

Breckland Council are sending out 1940 party packs so communities can still celebrate the 75th anniversary of VE day, on the weekend of May 8, from the safety of their homes. Photo: Breckland Council
Drive 24