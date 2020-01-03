Fire crews called to crash in early hours
PUBLISHED: 10:19 03 January 2020 | UPDATED: 11:19 03 January 2020
Archant
Firefighters were pressed into action after an early hours collision.
Three crews, from Dereham, Watton and Hingham, were called to Dereham at around 12.15am on Friday (January 3) morning.
They were sent to a crash on Southend, near South Green, where they made the vehicle safe.
Their assistance was required until around 12.40am, when the firefighters were stood down.
