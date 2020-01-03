Search

Fire crews called to crash in early hours

PUBLISHED: 10:19 03 January 2020 | UPDATED: 11:19 03 January 2020

Fire crews were called to a crash on Southend in Dereham. Picture: Google Street View

Firefighters were pressed into action after an early hours collision.

Three crews, from Dereham, Watton and Hingham, were called to Dereham at around 12.15am on Friday (January 3) morning.

They were sent to a crash on Southend, near South Green, where they made the vehicle safe.

Their assistance was required until around 12.40am, when the firefighters were stood down.

