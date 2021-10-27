News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Dereham Times > News > Crime

Farm worker fined after hay bales fall off trailer and hit car

Author Picture Icon

Anthony Carroll

Published: 5:30 AM October 27, 2021   
dereham road

The hale bays fell off in Dereham Road - Credit: Google Maps

An agricultural worker has been fined £333 after two bales of hay fell off a trailer attached to the Ford Ranger he was driving and hit a car.

Simon Callow was driving on Dereham Road, North Elmham, near Dereham, on April 19 when the bales flew off the trailer.

Great Yarmouth Magistrates Court heard on Tuesday, October 26, the load had been seen swaying from side to side and the bales hit the front end of a car.

Melanie Read, prosecuting, said: "The load was secured with a single blue rope."

Callow, 48, and of Rockland Road, Lower Stow Bedon, near Attleborough, pleaded guilty by post to using a vehicle/trailer that could cause danger of injury due to its weight/position/distribution or security of load.

In his letter to the court Callow said: "I apologise to the court for my oversight."

He was fined £333 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34 and costs of £110. Three penalty points were also added to his licence.

Most Read

  1. 1 Mum's heartfelt tribute to daughter who died in A47 collision
  2. 2 Farm worker fined after hay bales fall off trailer and hit car
  3. 3 Fire crews rush to a crash near Norfolk village
  1. 4 Dereham's plans for Remembrance services announced
  2. 5 Could we face coronavirus restrictions over Christmas?
  3. 6 Night out safety advice issued after drink-spiking reports in Norfolk
  4. 7 Pedestrian dies after being hit by lorry on A47
  5. 8 Tributes paid to talented Dereham golfer Richard Wilson
  6. 9 Man charged with arson after blaze ripped through flat and gardens
  7. 10 Major rush hour delays expected as crash involving lorry closes part of A47
Dereham News
Attleborough News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police accident sign. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Woman who died in A47 collision named

Andrew Fitchett

Author Picture Icon
The second UK Taskforce to deploy to the United Nations Peacekeeping Operation in Mali is undertakin

Norfolk troops kill terrorists in Mali after coming under attack

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
Paul Booth and Kylie Blaver in their new business, Sanctuary Gym, where work is under way at the De

New gym set to open at town's business park

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
A crash has blocked Mattishall Road off the A47 in Honingham.

Norfolk Live

Crash blocks road off A47 at Honingham

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon