Farm worker fined after hay bales fall off trailer and hit car

Published: 5:30 AM October 27, 2021

An agricultural worker has been fined £333 after two bales of hay fell off a trailer attached to the Ford Ranger he was driving and hit a car.

Simon Callow was driving on Dereham Road, North Elmham, near Dereham, on April 19 when the bales flew off the trailer.

Great Yarmouth Magistrates Court heard on Tuesday, October 26, the load had been seen swaying from side to side and the bales hit the front end of a car.

Melanie Read, prosecuting, said: "The load was secured with a single blue rope."

Callow, 48, and of Rockland Road, Lower Stow Bedon, near Attleborough, pleaded guilty by post to using a vehicle/trailer that could cause danger of injury due to its weight/position/distribution or security of load.

In his letter to the court Callow said: "I apologise to the court for my oversight."

He was fined £333 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34 and costs of £110. Three penalty points were also added to his licence.