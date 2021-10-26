Night out safety advice issued after drink-spiking reports in Norfolk

Published: 1:33 PM October 26, 2021

Advice on staying safe during nights out has been issued to revellers in Breckland after an apparent rise in cases of drink-spiking.

Breckland Council is raising awareness of the Ask for Angela national safety initiative for anyone who is in a pub, club or restaurant and would like help in getting out of a difficult situation.

The scheme is especially aimed at people meeting in person for the first time, perhaps after using a dating app.

Participating venues will display posters telling customers to 'ask for Angela' if they feel unsafe.

Workers will recognise they are discreetly asking for help, and can lead them to somewhere safe or call a taxi or friend for them.

The council is writing to all the district's venues to encourage them to sign up and advise them on how to get staff training.

Breckland Council also has a dedicated page on the safe use of taxis, including instructions on how to recognise a licensed taxi. Visit breckland.gov.uk/article/17909/Safe-use-of-taxis.