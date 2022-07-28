Investigation into suspicious Dereham death continues

Police are still investigating the death of a woman in Carlton Close, Dereham - Credit: Archant

Police say they are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the suspicious death of a woman in Dereham.

Officers were called to a property in Carlton Close at about 4.20pm on February 24 following the death of a woman in her 70s.

Carlton Close in Dereham - Credit: Archant

As a result of initial enquiries, they began treating the death as suspicious and put a cordon in place at the house.

A man aged in his 40s was subsequently arrested in connection with the death and taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre to be quizzed by detectives.

He was bailed and later released under investigation.

This week - more than five months on from the call-out - a spokesman for Norfolk Constabulary confirmed "enquiries are currently ongoing" and that the investigation would continue.

An initial Home Office post-mortem examination carried out on the woman's body in February at Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King's Lynn, proved inconclusive. Further tests were due to be carried out.