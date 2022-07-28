News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Dereham Times > News > Crime

Investigation into suspicious Dereham death continues

Author Picture Icon

Thomas Chapman

Published: 2:04 PM July 28, 2022
Police are treating the sudden death of a woman in Carlton Close, Dereham, as suspicious

Police are still investigating the death of a woman in Carlton Close, Dereham - Credit: Archant

Police say they are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the suspicious death of a woman in Dereham. 

Officers were called to a property in Carlton Close at about 4.20pm on February 24 following the death of a woman in her 70s. 

Residents in Carlton Close, Dereham, have reacted with sadness following the sudden death of a neigh

Carlton Close in Dereham - Credit: Archant

As a result of initial enquiries, they began treating the death as suspicious and put a cordon in place at the house. 

A man aged in his 40s was subsequently arrested in connection with the death and taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre to be quizzed by detectives. 

He was bailed and later released under investigation. 

This week - more than five months on from the call-out - a spokesman for Norfolk Constabulary confirmed "enquiries are currently ongoing" and that the investigation would continue. 

An initial Home Office post-mortem examination carried out on the woman's body in February at Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King's Lynn, proved inconclusive. Further tests were due to be carried out.

Carlton Close in Dereham

Carlton Close in Dereham, where a woman in her 70s died - Credit: Archant

Dereham News

Don't Miss

Orchard Court Surgery in Dereham. PHOTO: IAN BURT

Norfolk GP surgery found to have put hundreds of its patients at risk

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
The road between Mattishall and Yaxham is shut while Anglian Water repairs a burst water main

Trio of road closures to result in long diversions for two weeks

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
The site owned by Colin Barnes at Podmore Lane in Scarning, near Dereham

Man, 65, jailed for storing scrap cars and parts illegally

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Determined litter pickers cleaned the dried-up duck pond at Neatherd Moor in Dereham

'Astonishing' amount of rubbish found dumped in dried-up duck pond

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon