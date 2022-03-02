News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Neighbours react with sadness after sudden death of woman in 70s

Aaron McMillan

Published: 1:50 PM March 2, 2022
Police are treating the sudden death of a woman in Carlton Close, Dereham, as suspicious

Sadness has swept a Dereham road following the sudden death of a resident.

Police were called to an address in Carlton Close at around 4.20pm on Thursday (February 24), following the death of a woman in her 70s.

Residents in Carlton Close, Dereham, have reacted with sadness following the sudden death of a neighbour

After initial inquiries, officers - who are treating the woman's death as suspicious - arrested a man in his 40s in connection with the incident. 

He was subsequently taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre for questioning, before being released on bail.

Police confirmed the suspect and victim were known to each other. 

As the investigation continues, people living in the quiet cul-de-sac have responded with sadness to the loss of one of their neighbours. 

Carlton Close in Dereham

A woman who asked to remain anonymous said she had suffered the loss of a "dear friend". 

She added: "I do not know what happened - I only know what is in the press.

"I am still very upset by the news - she was such a nice lady.”

Another resident reported seeing "a lot of activity" on Thursday, with officers coming and going as they carried out investigations. 

“It is a bit strange, you do not know what has gone on," they said.

"There was a lot of activity with the police around on the day.

"I was walking home and saw some police vans and a car, but I did not see what they were doing. It is concerning."

One homeowner, who again asked not to be named, said: "I saw the police there, but that was it until I read the paper. I didn't know anything had happened. 

Residents in Carlton Close, Dereham, have reacted with sadness following the sudden death of a neighbour

"At the moment, it is difficult to know what to feel." 

Speaking after the sudden death was confirmed, detective inspector Richard Weller said: "We are in the early stages of our investigation and are working to establish the circumstances surrounding the woman's death.

"I can confirm the suspect was known to the victim and there is no ongoing risk to the public."

Following the woman's death, a post-mortem examination carried out by the Home Office on Monday (February 28) at Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King's Lynn, was inconclusive.

Further tests care being carried out. 

