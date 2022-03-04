News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Class A drugs seized from Dereham home

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 2:52 PM March 4, 2022
Norfolk Police

The suspected Class A drugs seized from the Dereham property. - Credit: Norfolk Police

Police officers have discovered suspected Class A drugs at a home in Dereham.

The Dereham Neighbourhood Policing Team executed a warrant at an address in Suffolk Place in the afternoon of Thursday, March 3.

Officers recovered and seized an amount of a suspected Class A drugs at the property. 

A woman in her 30s was interviewed on suspicion of possession with intent to supply.

She was later released pending further enquiries.

