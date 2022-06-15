Crafters remove display after 'mindless vandals' destroy Jubilee crown

The knitted crown made by Dereham Community Crafters which was ripped off the post box in the town - Credit: Dereham Community Crafters

A group of crafters who were left shocked after parts of a town centre display were destroyed have taken the rest down following more vandalism.

The Dereham Community Crafters have decided to remove all its positive word campaign from the town centre after vandals destroyed its knitted jubilee crown on June 13.

Earlier this month some of the words across the town were pulled down, ripped, or vandalised just days after putting them up.

The final straw for the group was after its knitted crown, placed upon the post box on Church Street, was ripped off, and appeared to be kicked a few hundred yards down the road.

Part of the Dereham Community Crafters words project was vandalised - including this part as the town's church - Credit: Dereham Community Crafters

The crafter's co-founder, Judy Rogers, said the group of volunteers, who spent hundreds of hours on the campaign, are feeling upset following this decision.

“It was just getting depressing and the display started looking scruffy after pieces were broken and taken away, so we had to do something,” she said.

“The whole display across the town centre has been taken down, we’ve never had to do this before, but this time we have just had enough.

“We feel so disheartened by this, and the entire group are so upset that the actions of a few mindless vandals have spoiled this for the rest of Dereham.

“We are grateful for the support from the public, who have been so nice with kind words and how they appreciate it.

“People have been enjoying it, people did like what we did, and it wasn't destroyed because it was hated, it was because of these vandals.”

The Dereham Community Crafters words project around the town - Credit: Dereham Community Crafters

The group are not removing the entire display, with the items around Wrights Walk and Ellenor Fenn Garden, both remaining as both areas are covered by CCTV.

The town centre was however home to a large majority of the words, with Mrs Rogers believing they have removed around 40 of the 60 words included.

Despite this setback, the group are vowing to double down on their work and is planning to come back bigger and better than before.

“If we just packed it in, it would not benefit the crafters who love doing these projects, we will not be beaten by this,” Mrs Rogers added.

“We might be taking this down, but coming back bigger and better with more projects and things for people to get involved with.”