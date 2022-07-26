Police still investigating more than six months on from modern slavery raid

The view from Norwich Street looking into Nunn's Way in Dereham - Credit: Archant

Police investigations are ongoing more than six months on from a modern slavery crackdown which resulted in two people being arrested.

Officers swarmed a trio of properties in Dereham, Swaffham and Little Fransham on December 20 last year after receiving information suggesting they were being used by sex workers.

Three sex workers were found at the addresses and later received appropriate support.

Meanwhile, a man in his 70s and a woman in her 40s were arrested on suspicion of modern slavery and managing prostitution.

They were subsequently questioned before being released on bail.

This week - more than seven months after the raid - a spokesman for Norfolk Constabulary said: "Enquiries are currently ongoing as the investigation continues."

Police have asked anyone with information to call 101, quoting Operation Leach21.

Following the raid, a feeling of disbelief swept through Dereham after locals discovered it had taken place in Nunn's Way, a road right in the town centre.