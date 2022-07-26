News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Dereham Times > News > Crime

Police still investigating more than six months on from modern slavery raid

Author Picture Icon

Thomas Chapman

Published: 3:35 PM July 26, 2022
The view from Norwich Street looking into Nunn's Way in Dereham

The view from Norwich Street looking into Nunn's Way in Dereham - Credit: Archant

Police investigations are ongoing more than six months on from a modern slavery crackdown which resulted in two people being arrested. 

Officers swarmed a trio of properties in Dereham, Swaffham and Little Fransham on December 20 last year after receiving information suggesting they were being used by sex workers. 

Three sex workers were found at the addresses and later received appropriate support.

Meanwhile, a man in his 70s and a woman in her 40s were arrested on suspicion of modern slavery and managing prostitution.

They were subsequently questioned before being released on bail. 

This week - more than seven months after the raid - a spokesman for Norfolk Constabulary said: "Enquiries are currently ongoing as the investigation continues."

Police have asked anyone with information to call 101, quoting Operation Leach21.

Following the raid, a feeling of disbelief swept through Dereham after locals discovered it had taken place in Nunn's Way, a road right in the town centre.

Dereham News

Don't Miss

The road between Mattishall and Yaxham is shut while Anglian Water repairs a burst water main

Trio of road closures to result in long diversions for two weeks

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
Fiona and Bill Joisce at Knitwits

Home of Dereham business sold nine days before auction

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
James Hudson, 26, who was banned from entering parts of Dereham, Norfolk, has been jailed for nine weeks

Norfolk Live News

Man banned from Dereham jailed for nine weeks for breaching court order

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Derek Hewitt (second from left) with his wife Etta (right), son Julian and daughter-in-law Ena at Dungbeetle River Lodge

Meet the Dereham man who fought in a civil war and now runs his own safari

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon