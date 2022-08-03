Police enquiries 'ongoing' after stabbing of teenager at skate park
- Credit: Google Street View
Officers are still investigating the stabbing of a 15-year-old boy in Dereham.
The attack happened in December last year at the Recreation Ground skate park off Station Road.
The victim, a 15-year-old boy, was assaulted at around 5.30pm on Thursday, December 30 and suffered minor injuries.
He was subsequently taken to hospital for treatment, but discharged a short time later.
This week, a spokesman for Norfolk Constabulary confirmed that officers were still carrying out enquiries in relation to the incident.
Police are appealing for witnesses, and are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen the attack.
They would also like to hear from people who think they may have been in area of the Recreation Ground between 5pm and 6pm on December 30.
Those with relevant information are advised to contact Swaffham CID by calling 101, quoting crime number 36/96472/21.
- For the latest crime news from across the county, join the Norfolk Crime Watch page on Facebook.