News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Dereham Times > News > Crime

Police enquiries 'ongoing' after stabbing of teenager at skate park

Author Picture Icon

Thomas Chapman

Published: 1:47 PM August 3, 2022
Police are still investigating after a teenager, 15, was stabbed at the skate park at Dereham Recreation Ground

Police are still investigating after a 15-year-old boy was stabbed at the skate park at Dereham Recreation Ground in December 2021 - Credit: Google Street View

Officers are still investigating the stabbing of a 15-year-old boy in Dereham. 

The attack happened in December last year at the Recreation Ground skate park off Station Road.

The victim, a 15-year-old boy, was assaulted at around 5.30pm on Thursday, December 30 and suffered minor injuries. 

He was subsequently taken to hospital for treatment, but discharged a short time later. 

This week, a spokesman for Norfolk Constabulary confirmed that officers were still carrying out enquiries in relation to the incident. 

Police are appealing for witnesses, and are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen the attack.

They would also like to hear from people who think they may have been in area of the Recreation Ground between 5pm and 6pm on December 30. 

Most Read

  1. 1 'It was the ideal time' - Conservationist defends dredging of duck pond
  2. 2 Police enquiries 'ongoing' after stabbing of teenager at skate park
  3. 3 Stars of West End to perform at Dereham church
  1. 4 Plans to convert village chapel into homes withdrawn
  2. 5 New play equipment for village school after community raises £10,000
  3. 6 You can now travel around Norfolk with one bus ticket
  4. 7 Fascinating photos of Norfolk village spanning 100 years to go on display
  5. 8 Enjoy a unique stay at glamping site's restored 1940s railway carriages
  6. 9 CCTV released after car and imitation firearm stolen in spate of burglaries
  7. 10 Canaries legends to feature in match for brave four-year-old Kayla

Those with relevant information are advised to contact Swaffham CID by calling 101, quoting crime number 36/96472/21.

Dereham News

Don't Miss

Janna Clark, from Mattishall, pictured with family prior to her diagnosis with a rare form of cancer

Mum's desperate bid to raise £120,000 for crucial cancer treatment

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
Tomasz Kulhawik and his fiance Magdalena are worried about the mould growing in their Dereham home

'Complete nightmare' - Family in mouldy flat left fearing for their health

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
Wellington Road in Dereham is due to shut for roadworks

Main road through Dereham to close for a week

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Police are treating the sudden death of a woman in Carlton Close, Dereham, as suspicious

Investigation into suspicious Dereham death continues

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon