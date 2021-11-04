News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Dereham Times > News > Crime

'It has got to stop' - Garage owner given last chance to clear eyesore site

Author Picture Icon

Thomas Chapman

Published: 4:59 PM November 4, 2021
Mechanical waste including tyres and car parts at CT Barnes in Scarning

Piles of waste at CT Barnes Autos in Scarning - Credit: EA

A garage owner has been given one "final chance" to clean up his act after once again failing to clear waste being kept illegally on his land.

Colin Barnes, of CT Barnes Autos in Scarning, has been told he faces time behind bars if the junk is not removed by January. 

In May, the 64-year-old pleaded guilty to operating a waste operation at the Podmore Lane site without an environmental permit.

Scrap material kept at CT Barnes Autos in Scarning. 

Colin Barnes faces jail time if he does not clear up his site in Scarning - Credit: Environment Agency

And, on Thursday (November 4), he was back at Norwich Magistrates' Court for sentencing - which had been deferred on the proviso that thousands of old car parts were taken away. 

However, evidence given by the Environment Agency (EA) revealed Barnes had not only failed to clear the waste, but had accumulated more. 

Sarah Dunne, prosecuting for the EA, detailed a history of "virtually identical" misdemeanours on the defendant's part, stemming back to October 2009. 

Mrs Dunne said Barnes had appeared before magistrates on three previous occasions, resulting in him paying almost £20,000 in costs.

The latest offence initially related to a period spanning from November 2019 to January 2020, but proceedings were extended for several months due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Police hunting wanted Norwich man
  2. 2 Family's heartbreak as baby Hector is given just months to live
  3. 3 Human remains found in search for Diane
  1. 4 Dozens of landowners face loss of properties due to A47 dualling
  2. 5 Tributes to security guard Mo, the 'gentle giant with a heart of gold'
  3. 6 Old water tower put up for sale as four-bedroom home
  4. 7 Masked man wielding a knife tries to break into Dereham home
  5. 8 Mum's heartfelt tribute to daughter who died in A47 collision
  6. 9 Fire crews rush to a crash near Norfolk village
  7. 10 Woman found dead near Norwich car park believed to be Karis Dacosta

After pleading guilty in May, Barnes was given another chance to clean up, but officers found "piles of waste, scrap metal and engine parts" during a visit last month. 

"The concern is that there is no discernible difference", the prosecution added. 

Sally Dale, mitigating, said Barnes' failure to tidy his land was likely down to "incompetence".

She added: "He is one of these gentlemen who will leave things until the last-possible moment. 

Scrap material kept by Colin Barnes at his garage in Scarning

Colin Barnes has been handed a suspended sentence for failing to clean up his land in Scarning - Credit: EA

"The intention is for one of his sons to take over the business. He will undoubtedly have learned from his father's mistakes.

"This is clearly not the sort of criminal behaviour that would usually end up with someone going to prison."

Handing Barnes a 16-week prison sentence suspended for 24 months, lead magistrate Mr Clarke said: "This is really serious because of the contamination of the environment.

"It has got to stop. At some point in your life, you have to say 'enough is enough.'

"This is the absolute final chance before you go to prison."

Barnes was ordered to clear all remaining waste from his site by January 17, 2022, and to pay costs and a victim surcharge totalling £8,404.72. 

Dereham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

 Diana Douglas, 58, has not been seen for a "significant period of time."

Norfolk Police | Video

'Her poor family' - Reaction in Norfolk village to missing woman's...

Donna-Louise Bishop

Author Picture Icon
The Prince’s Trust Team Program delivered by Norfolk Fire and Rescue

Gallery

New Scouts garden unveiled as volunteers complete work

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Thieves were caught on CCTV stealing gas bottles from Swanton Morley Village Hall

CCTV images show thieves stealing gas bottles from village hall

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
The junction between of Dereham Road onto Fakenham Road A1067, at Bawdeswell

Norfolk Live

Two people taken to hospital after village crash

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon