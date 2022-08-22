Floral tributes left at scene of crash which killed biker in his 20s

Floral tributes were left in North Elmham, near Dereham, following the death of a biker in his 20s - Credit: Archant

A number of floral tributes have been left at the scene of a fatal collision near Dereham which killed a biker in his 20s.

Police were called to the B1110 Dereham Road in North Elmham, at 8.36pm on Sunday (August 21) following reports of a collision.

The incident, near the junction with the B1145 Back Lane and the King's Head Hotel, involved a grey Citroen Dispatch van and a black Yamaha motorbike.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 20s, died at the scene from his injuries.

His next-of-kin have been informed, while his identity is yet to be disclosed.

On Monday, several bunches of flowers had been left outside the King's Head in tribute to the biker.

Residents in the area reported hearing a "loud bang" at the time of the crash. Staff from the pub were said to have been the first people at the scene.

The driver of the van, a man in his 40s, has been arrested in connection with the incident and was taken to Wymondham police station for questioning where he remained on Monday.

Witnessed are being urged to contact police by emailing SCIU@norfolk.pnn.police.uk, quoting reference 36/64817/22.