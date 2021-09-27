News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
GPS system worth £12,000 stolen from tractor

Owen Sennitt

Published: 10:54 AM September 27, 2021   
A tractor's GPS system has been stolen from a farm in Longham. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2015

A GPS system worth £12,000 has been stolen from a tractor at a farm near Dereham.

The theft occurred overnight between Friday, September 24, and Saturday, September 25, at a farm in Longham.

Officers are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have seen any suspicious activity within the local area during the times stated to come forward.

 Anyone with information should contact PC Katie Harvey at Dereham Police Station on 101 quoting crime reference 36/70823/21.

 Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

