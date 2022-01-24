Man taken to hospital after being punched and kicked in Dereham assault
- Credit: Google
A man has suffered facial injuries after being punched and kicked during an assault in Dereham town centre.
The attack happened on Saturday, January 22, between 9.30pm and 10pm.
A man in his 20s was walking on the corner of High Street and Market Place when he was approached by a man.
He was punched and kicked, suffering injuries to his eye and cheek, and was taken to hospital for treatment.
Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information concerning it.
Anyone with information should contact PC Lacey Lloyd at Dereham Police Station on 101 quoting crime reference number 36/5622/22.
Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Join our Norfolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.
Most Read
- 1 How Covid restrictions will change in England this week
- 2 'Somebody has to foot the bill' - Inflation forces greengrocer to up prices
- 3 Waffle and milkshake delivery business opens in Dereham
- 4 Revamp of beloved garden planned as part of Queen's Jubilee celebrations
- 5 Norfolk man amongst UK's 12 most wanted
- 6 Prince's Trust on the hunt for recruits to join new Dereham team
- 7 'Threat to democracy' - Opposition fears council's constitution change
- 8 Father accused of baby daughter's murder gave her squash, court told
- 9 Murder trial jury told mother said she could not have children
- 10 Petition supporting Western Link gains hundreds of signatures