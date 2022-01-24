News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Man taken to hospital after being punched and kicked in Dereham assault

Owen Sennitt

Published: 10:34 AM January 24, 2022
Man assaulted in High Street and Market Place in Dereham town centre

A man in his 20s was taken to hospital after being punched and kicked in an assault in Dereham town centre - Credit: Google

A man has suffered facial injuries after being punched and kicked during an assault in Dereham town centre.

The attack happened on Saturday, January 22, between 9.30pm and 10pm. 

A man in his 20s was walking on the corner of High Street and Market Place when he was approached by a man.

He was punched and kicked, suffering injuries to his eye and cheek, and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information concerning it.

Anyone with information should contact PC Lacey Lloyd at Dereham Police Station on 101 quoting crime reference number 36/5622/22.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

